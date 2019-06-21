Huge grand final weekend

RUGBY LEAGUE: The 2019 Rockhampton and District Junior Rugby League grand final teams have been decided with Cap Coast Brothers and Yeppoon dominating tomorrow's deciders at Browne Park.

The under-13 final will be the first of the day and if the first week of the semi-finals is any indication, this will be a great start to the day.

Rocky Tigers got home that night 10-6 and the game was in the balance until the final whistle. The Tigers side are coming off a two-week break, though many played in the Central Crows trials the weekend before.

JUNIOR RUGBY LEAGUE SEMIFINALS U15: Brothers Blue's Jack Seibold with the ball. Jann Houley

Yeppoon had a scare against Norths last Friday night and it was Central Crows-selected player Jett Day who saved them with a three-try haul.

Tigers have outside backs Clancy Hohn and Ethan Halberstater running wideoff Isaac Walker, but it will be a battle of the middle and the Tigers representative forwards of Baylee Meilland and Tawhirirangi "Tuffy” Taurima will need to contain Day and Levi Sandilands from dominating that area for Yeppoon.

Tigers are last year's premiers and that experience may be enough to get them home.

The under-14 grand final will be a Battle of the Beach after Yeppoon proved too good for Brothers Blue last Friday night with a 24-12 win to book a place in the decider against Cap Coast Brothers.

The sides have met only once this year, in round 12 when Cap Coast won 26-4.

Yeppoon will need to be as good as they were Friday night and will need Ryan Keating in the same strong running form as well as Uriah Utai half's Steven Bounghi and Blake Field also need to control the game.

Cap Coast have been the benchmark again in 2019 and it does seem a task for Yeppoon to overcome the power of this side. Led around the field by Josh Welsh and with the try-scoring ability of Sebastian Nona and Sam Akiba, the Cap Coast side looks too strong.

In the under-15s, for the second year in a row Norths have made the last game of the season after they knocked over last year's premiers Brothers Blue 20-8 last Friday.

Cap Coast have been a benchmark team for the past three years but haven't been able to get the trophy.

Cap Coast will look to their spine for their go-forward direction from number 9 Owen Pattie, half Ethan Bird and fullback Ryan Welsh.

For Norths, Griffin Keating was strong against Brothers when he scored one and set up a number of plays. Big forwards Clayton Armstrong and Spencer Smallcombe will have to take up the game to Cap Coast if they want to get away with a victory.

The under-16 game is another Battle of the Coast with Cap Coast taking on Yeppoon.

The winner of this game will be first-time premiers as Brothers Blue have dominated this competition through the years. Yeppoon's victory over Brothers last Friday will send a message to Cap Coast they were no sure things.

Yeppoon half Michael Reddiex was in fine form Friday night with three tries and Cap Coast will need to stop his ball playing. Newly selected Central Crow forward Isaac Jackson was also strong for the Seagulls, along with Kealhan O'Brien.

Cap Coast have the power and speed to take this game away from the Seagulls, with former Yeppoon player Mitchell Biddulph being a leading light in this year's competition and along with Central Crow Grady Callaghan will lead the Brothers forward pack.

The Brethren backs are lightning fast and Yeppoon will not want to give the likes of Kalani Sing or Kongasau Nona any room or they will chew up the metres.

The last time these two sides met was round 12 and it was a Seagulls victory. Despite that loss, Cap Coast seem to have the edge in this one.

The final game of the day will be the under-18 decider between the ever-consistent Yeppoon Seagulls and the hot-and-cold Brothers Blue.

Brothers Blue sent a statement to the Seagulls with a dominant win over Norths Blue last week.

Yeppoon will need halves Zac Pacey and Blake Laherty to lead their forward pack and have Dalton Loram and Liam Kenny break the Brethren up the middle.

Brothers will need to repeat Friday night's performance to edge out the Gulls and with their big forward pack, led by Darcy Hancock, Kurtis Farr and Jeremy McLachlan, this could give their smart hooker Thallon Peters opportunities to link with Jai Green and fullback Jarvis Wedel to exploit Yeppoon out wide.

What a fitting end to a big day with this game too hard to call.

PRELIMINARY FINALS RESULTS

U13 Yeppoon 28 d Norths 18.

U14 Yeppoon 24 d Brothers Blue 12.

U15 Norths 20 d Brothers Blue 8.

U16 Yeppoon 28 d Brothers Blue 20.

U18 Brothers Blue 34 d Norths Blue 6.

GRAND FINAL DRAW