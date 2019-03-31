'Huge group of wonderful women' inspires new HR business

DEBBIE Dreaver has called on years of experience helping people prepare for their next step in life to launch an online site called Value Your Story.

The director of her own HR company, who has raised her family in Rockhampton the last decade, was motivated by the "huge group of wonderful women” she's met in rural Queensland.

"They deserve a pat on the back and they should know how much they contribute to society,” she said.

In particular, she's concerned for people who may have been out of work for a while and are unsure of their next move.

"I begin with getting them to fill out a talent journal for a week.

"That helps them identify the roles they've already played and what are their natural aptitudes.”

With a background in accounting and financial training, Mrs Dreaver made her own leap of faith in opening a boutique HR agency.

"It's a very competitive market, as a lot of larger businesses have their own HR arrangements or rely on big companies in Brisbane or Sydney,” she said.

"Meanwhile, the small Mum-and-Dad operations are time-poor because they're trying to do everything themselves, from getting the business up and running to finding and training staff.

"I find a lot of my work in this region helping professionals in the accounting and finance sectors work with changing legislation requirements.”

Mrs Dreaver said a lot of her growing work in the region involves clarifying roles before an employer starts looking for someone to fill it.

"An employer will know they want someone to serve a customer or fix a car, but what about the other stuff?” she said

"A good job description documents the desirable and essential skills; it really 'drills down' to all the skills which contribute to a healthy workplace.”

The short course is available online for $55 and Mrs Dreaver is busy working on her second package which will help people write resumes.

"Getting to people to value their own stories is as much about positive mental health as it is about landing a job,” she said.

"Helping them to recognise 'I'm not that bad at all; I've got something to offer', that's what I'm passionate about.”

Mrs Dreaver it might lead some people to a change in job, for others it might be volunteering.

"I didn't set out to design an online tool which was specific to women or people living in remote areas,” she said.

"But as I've travelled out west in networking with women working in Central Queensland, it's their stories which resonate with me,” she said.

"As carers, we've got to role model speaking positively about ourselves in front of children and friends,” she said.

"Value our Story is the first step in a journey of self discovery which I hope will help lots of people find their path in life.”

https://www.balanceminder.com.au/register/

debbie-dreaver-value-your-talent/