Hail hits Glendon west of Warwick
News

Huge hail, 92mm rain dump as storms smash southeast

Rachael Rosel, Cormac Pearson, Nilsson Jones, Torny Miller
12th May 2021 9:04 AM
Strong storms with heavy rain and golf ball-sized hailstones smashed the southeast corner on Tuesday night with more expected to continue on Wednesday.

Hailstones about 3cm to 4cm large fell in the Toowoomba region from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

Joel R Dobson snapped this amazing lightning photo on May 11, 2021.
Meanwhile, rainfalls reached tops of 92mm overnight north of Toowoomba in Mt Mowbullan and 79mm in Forest Hill west of Ipswich.

Wyaralong Dam in the Scenic Rim was this morning spilling, following the heavy falls.

Power was again knocked out to thousands of homes.

The southern end of the state felt the brunt of the rain with Gold Coast having 21mm overnight and Wynnum south of Brisbane seeing 50mm.

Natalya K Edser's photo of hail across the Darling Downs on May 11, 2021.
But the worst might not be over as more storms are expected to hit today before it finally clears up.

The 9.40pm severe thunderstorm warning showed multiple cells scattered across the southeast.
“There’s still a risk of severe thunderstorms all through the south east,” meteorologist Shane Kennedy from BOM said.

“Risks of large hail, damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall will continue through the evening and should start pushing off shore overnight so it should largely be done soon after midnight and by mid morning on Thursday it should be all done.”

Daniel Hager's photo of hail in Newtown on May 11, 2021.
Rachel Berry snapped this photo of hail in Harristown on May 11, 2021.
A cold snap will then hit by the weekend with lows expected to hit 14C on Friday and even 10C on Monday morning in Brisbane city.

It comes after severe thunderstorms swept across parts of Brisbane and the southeast overnight from Monday night into Tuesday.

Harna Leigh Robertson submitted this photo of hail in her backyard on May 11, 2021.
Jen Ty Bowes' photo of the Toowoomba hailstorm on May 11, 2021.
The early morning storms punctuated by 66,000 lightning strikes, strong winds and heavy rain knocked out power to thousands of homes, with as many as 5000 in Brisbane, Ipswich and Logan still without electricity hours later.

Originally published as Huge hail, 92mm rain dump as storms smash southeast

