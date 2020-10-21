Huge honour for humble Mount Morgan business owner

A Central Queensland business was last week recognised at a virtual statewide award ceremony for its inspiring efforts in a popular recycling initiative.

The Golden Mount Store at Mount Morgan on Friday went head-to-head with three nominees at the annual Change Maker Awards as part of Containers for Change.

A slew of local businesses have implemented the scheme in a bid to combat litter across the region since its inception two years ago – and receive 10 cent refunds upon return.

Owner and operator of Golden Mount Store, Kelly Webster, said it was an honour to have been named a finalist for the prestigious award.

“We’re a convenience store mainly, we have been for nearly 10 years now, and we thought it was a good idea to be selling them at one end and taking them back on the other.”

The recycling scheme is popular with many Mount Morgan locals.

“Hopefully it encourages them to bring the containers back to somewhere which is nice and convenient to get to,” she said.

Despite losing out on the gong, the Golden Mount Store will continue to develop the scheme to better serve surrounding local communities.

“We joined the scheme and thought we’d operate seven days a week to start with and see how it went.”

“We expected to scale back to just a couple of days per week. But we’re still going seven days a week.”

Ms Webster revealed the store had also encouraged local schools to adopt the scheme, as well as offering a mobile collection service for the area.

The mobile collection trailer allows community groups to travel and service remote events – Duaringa and Westwood included.

“It was a hole in the system that didn’t have any collection, so we put our hand up and said we wanted to take on some more areas,” Ms Webster explained.

“Hopefully we can expand further and get a few more runs to those little towns that don’t have coverage at the moment.”

Ten-year-old Alexa Webster with brother Maverick Webster, aged four.

The service will also soon cater to residential properties to coincide with the launch of Golden Mount Store’s new website.

Container Exchange CEO Ken Noye said the community focus of the store demonstrated how the scheme benefited many organisations.

“The scheme is now responsible for a 54 per cent decrease in beverage container litter across our state, and the CRP operators play a vitally important part in that,” said Mr Noye.

“The Golden Mount Store has shown just how valuable a CRP operator can be to many different groups in their community.”

“They are using the scheme to help lots of different organisation find the cash they need to operate through collecting containers, all while helping clean up their local environment of beverage container litter.”

To date, more than 2.5 billion eligible containers have also been returned through the scheme across Queensland.