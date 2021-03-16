Huge influx of horses for Rocky as buyers splash $690K

Day one of the Magic Millions sales resulted in some big buys for Rockhampton.

A huge influx of yearlings is Rockhampton bound after an estimated 22 were purchased with that intent at the Gold Coast on Monday.

This represents a record in that arena from the first session on Monday’s Magic Millions March QTIS Yearling Sale.

Some $691,500 was outplayed for them when 160 yearlings sold for a gross of $7.45 million.

This brought about a grand first days result with a record average of $47,175.

In a bold expression of his confidence in Rockhampton racing, Gracemere’s Colin Bell topped the CQ brigade with a $105,000 buy.

Bell signed off for Lot 46 a black/brown filly by Better Than Ready.

“Beautiful filly. Rocky racing is getting so strong - I love it mate but you have to have good stock to compete now. It is only going to get stronger,” Bell said.

The BTR breed was popular with seven to head north.

Callaghan Park trainers Clinton Taylor and Adrian Coome bought three.

Mary McKenzie connected with recent multiple Callaghan Park BTR winning mare Lepreezy outplayed $35K for Lot 199.

Aries Racing a big and new racing player in Rockhampton also reaffirmed its local commitment getting a classy Headwater colt, Lot 27 for $45K.

Pav Cheimatdinov, another relatively new enthusiast of Rockhampton racing, purchased two colts by Adelaide and Red Dazzler.

A convertee from NSW, Pav has enjoyed considerable success with tried horses under Ricky Vale and Tim Cook.

Exuding passion Pav is a huge Rocky racing fan.

“Racing here is brilliant. The track, prize money and everything about it. You can win more in a QTIS race at Callaghan Park than in some midweek Sydney races. I love the racing and the people here”, Pav declared.

The results from the first MM day on Monday suggest that this will flow on to the Capricornia Yearling Sales in Rochampton on April 11.

This year’s CYS has assembled its best catalogue in 25 years with many of the big breeders from the Gold Coast Sale represented there.

The majority of CQ buyers at the Gold Coast sale have declared they will be active at the Rocky sale.