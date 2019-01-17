Huge leap ahead for disabled as $900k learning centre opens

THE biggest social change most Australians will see in a lifetime is gathering momentum across the country and it's in centres like Rockhampton's Home Support Association where the real benefits are being seen.

After 25 years working to improve the lives of disabled people, HSA opens its new $900,000 disability learning centre tomorrow night allowing clients of the National Disability Support Scheme to achieve their individual goals.

CEO Grant Searles says the NDIS has not been the easiest scheme for people to navigate, but far more people now receive funding than they ever did under the old system, with far more flexibility.

AT HSA's learning centre in Wandal, participants use their NDIS package to develop the life and business skills they need to live as they choose in the community and prepare for the workforce.

The facility has a teaching kitchen, commercial kitchen, classrooms, community garden, workshop and day centre.

L-R HSA Disability Learning Centre participant Jamie Gilshenen, teacher Tony Widjaya, participant Tracey Glover, CEO Grant Searles and Curtis (Scott Morrison) McGregor Christine McKee

Teacher Tony Widjaya focusses on money management, literacy and numeracy which is all tied into the centre's own small business making and marketing gelato.

Groovy Mood Food gelato is sold on Facebook, local markets, the Yellow Door Bookshop at Yeppoon which is also owned by HSA, Pizza Under Fire at Emu Park and delivered to local businesses.

All profits go back to running the centre and improving the lives of people with a disability.

Groovy Mood Food was bought after it was started by a client's mother to give him something he could "sink his teeth into" after he finished school.

The business is used to teach cooking, marketing, money management and social skills all tied together with a purpose.

"From the time we purchased the business about 18 months ago until now, the Rotary Club of South Rockhampton has given us free use of their commercial kitchen at Athelstane Park," Mr

Searles said.

"Some people aren't ready to enter workforce so this helps them to get ready for the disability employment services.

"It's about understanding who the individual is and what their goals are.

"If that means a job, we prepare them for job readiness but it's individual to each person, even in group settings.

"

Home Support Association's Trainer Tony Widjaya with Suzannah Schulz, Tracey Glover and Madison Thinee. Allan Reinikka ROK150119ahsa3

People are at different levels with different capacity and Tony works with them to ensure they reach the level they can."

More than 200 people, aged from seven to 60 years with physical, intellectual or psycho-social disabilities are supported by HSA programs, which also work in schools to help students understand life outside the school community.

Mr Searles says the organisation has seen a 50 per cent growth since the NDIS was launched.

"It is certainly the most significant change most of us will see in our lifetime," he said.

"In time, once it's matured, it will ensure that far more people with a disability will be contributing members of society.

"It's a bureaucratic scheme ... getting into the scheme, satisfying the criteria and getting the first plan is the most daunting aspect.

"But I'm confident we're heading in the right direction."

With the help of a $35,000 grant from the community benefit gambling fund and another $35,000 from the Iwasaki Foundation, the learning centre was funded by a sound business structure which allowed the organisation to borrow the money.

"We've been around for 25 years with a very forward-looking board and management," Mr Searles said.

"We're not for profit so everything we make as a surplus goes to improving the lives of people with a disability and I think we've done that with this building."

Support worker James Stevens, programs officer Jamie McGraw, participants Phil Lawton and Josh Buckenham at HSA's day centre. Christine McKee

Former general manager for 12 of the 25 years, Jan Crowley has been invited to open the centre tomorrow night.

She is credited with the foresight to start the day service, purchase the land and put the community garden into practice.

"I inherited a very healthy organisation," Mr Searles said.

"Some very confident decisions were made but without that nothing changes."

HSA services only the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions and employs 85 staff, 20 of those full-time, and they are always on the lookout for good people, particularly support workers.

THE REALITY

HIS real name is Curtis McGregor and he's 27 years old, but when Curtis rocks up to 'work' each day, he and everyone else knows him as 'Scott Morrison', the self-appointed treasurer.

He wears suit and tie and takes his studies and programs as seriously as if he really was the man he styles himself after.

Curtis says he likes the centre because it's "quiet, not noisy" and he particularly likes Fridays when it's into the workshop for Tools and Tinkers.

He beams with pride as he tells of the brush pulled part and fixed.

"I like to see a job done properly," he said.

On Monday's it's the men's group, Wednesdays are the work group where Curtis mows the lawns at the Yellow Door Bookshop which HSA bought in 2012.

On Thursdays its money management and a bit of work experience with mining group, SMW.

Other participants attend the day centre where you might find them playing a few tunes on the guitar or bongos or getting ready to go out for coffee.

For Curtis and the other participants, it's more than just job readiness.

HSA has provided a place to call their own, where they are accepted, respected and given every opportunity to live their own life on their own terms.

THE DETAILS