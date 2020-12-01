Huge line-up of New Years events to see out 2020

The team behind Capricorn Food and Wine Festival Inc: Michelle Buchholz, Sophie Agius, Callan Buchholz, Rhiannon Rotchford and Kelly-Rae Smith.

The team behind Capricorn Food and Wine Festival Inc: Michelle Buchholz, Sophie Agius, Callan Buchholz, Rhiannon Rotchford and Kelly-Rae Smith.

FROM country races to celebrations on the riverbank, a party at The Goat and relaxation at Great Keppel Island, there are ample events to choose from in the region for New Years.

Capricorn Food and Wine Festival Inc is hosting four events spread over four days, from Tuesday, December 29 to New Year’s Day on Friday, January 1.

Event organiser Callan Buchholz said it would be a series of fun and exciting events.

“I think everyone is excited for the year to be done with, put that one down to experience and enjoy the fact 2020 is finishing,” he said.

The main aspect of the events is the collaboration with other business in the region and not to detract patrons from them.

“We did a lot of soul searching on what Rockhampton needs as a New Years Eve style event,” he said.

“The whole idea of the events is to collaborate with local pubs and clubs and establishments and create something that can co-exist together and everyone gets the benefit of.”

Mr Buchholz recalled the days of his youth when Rockhampton was the place to be for New Years, with wild BnS balls and parties.

He hopes to build that atmosphere up again.

“The ultimate goal is to create a party destination of CQ like it was years ago,” he said.

“That has driven the idea of having multiple offerings. For patrons to come to one, to come to multiple, come to all.

“Rockhampton used to be the number one regional party destination in Queensland; outside of Brisbane, it was Rocky.

“People out west, people up north, from Bundaberg up to come to Rockhampton for a few days.”

Tickets went live this morning and already more than 100 have sold.

“They are selling quick and there are limits on each event thanks to COVID,” Callan said.

ROCKY NEW YEARS EVE EVENT LINE-UP:

Presented by Capricorn Food and Wine Festival

Tuesday December 29: Country Races at Callaghan Park

Wednesday December 30: Too Early Party at The Goat

New Years Eve, Thursday December 31: New Years Eve Party, Rockhampton Riverside Precinct. The Shortfall and DJ Blake Hamlyn for entertainment.

New Year’s Day, Friday December 1: Island recovery, Great Keppel Island

Events are 18 plus and will operate under a COVID-safe checklist.

Cashless events, eftpos only

Ticket sales now open, click here.