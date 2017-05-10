20°
News

Huge new mine project to hire 450 workers

Amber Hooker
| 10th May 2017 7:12 AM Updated: 10:23 AM
The latest concept design for the Styx Coal Project near Ogmore, about 130km north of Rockhampton.
The latest concept design for the Styx Coal Project near Ogmore, about 130km north of Rockhampton. Amber Hooker

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHAT WE KNOW | STYX COAL PROJECT:

  •  Located 130km north or Rockhampton, near Ogmore.
  • 200 employees during construction, 250 during operations, emplyed from Rockhampton and broader CQ.
  • Potential to increase to 500 workers as operations ramp up.
  • Option to utilise southern coal terminals in Gladstone, resulting in coal haulages passing through Rockhampton.
  • The mine will be regulated by the Livingstone Shire Council.
  • Project will initially involve the mining of approximately 2 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) with options of increasing to 5 or 10 Mtpa.
  • Open cut operation, extracting high grade thermal coal (HGTC) and/or semi-soft coking coal (SSCC).
  • Development expected to start in 2018, with a lifespan of 20-25 years until the current reserve is depleted.
  • Project is located on the Memelon property, north west of Marlborough, currently owned by QNI Metals Pty Ltd and leased to a third party.

HUNDREDS of drive-in-drive-out mine jobs could be up for grabs in Rockhampton, with a FIFO option for greater CQ.

Construction on the Styx Coal Project is expected to start in early 2018, with production to begin at the open cut site about six months later.

Located 130km north of the closest major centre, Rockhampton, the mine would be developed on the Mamelon property north west of Marlborough near Ogmore.

In a report presented to the Rockhampton Regional Council, Styx Coal have confirmed DIDO labour will be sourced locally from Rockhampton, Marlborough, St Lawrence, Sarina and Mackay.

The project requires 200 employees during construction and 250 employees during operations.

This could ramp up to 500 workers should operations increase to a projected 10Mtpa maximum coal throughput tonnages across the project's anticipated 20-25 year lifespan, until the current reserve is depleted.

Land tenure affected by the Styx Coal Project near Ogmore, about 130km north of Rockhampton.
Land tenure affected by the Styx Coal Project near Ogmore, about 130km north of Rockhampton. Amber Hooker

Styx hope to increase this from 2Mtpa to 5Mtpa of high grade thermal coal and/or semi-soft coking coal in the first two years of operation.

A small portion of the required workforce is expected to be FIFO from the broader Central Queensland coalfields area.

The report cites in the two years prior to 2016, more than one quarter of the Queensland mining workforce had lost jobs, equalling more than 20,000 positions.

"The project will positively contribute to the local and regional areas with increased direct and indirect employment opportunities through ongoing services ans support requirements," the report states.

The townships of Marlborough, Ogmore, St Lawrence and Clairview are identified as potential locations for workers' accommodation, with plans to develop further off-site accommodation in Marlborough for a bus-in-bus-out workforce.

The proposed land for both the mine development and rail infrastructure is predominantly grazing land in the Capricorn Coast region, also incorporating Rockhampton and Gladstone with smaller areas of coastal development.

Land tenure affected by the Styx Coal Project near Ogmore, about 130km north of Rockhampton.
Land tenure affected by the Styx Coal Project near Ogmore, about 130km north of Rockhampton. Amber Hooker

Joint proponents, Styx Coal Pty Ltd (Styx Coal) and Fairway Coal Pty Ltd (Fairway Coal) are the wholly own subsidiaries of Clive Palmer-owned Mineralogy Pty Ltd which has the mining rights for the site.

Styx Coal have identified the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), in Hay Point south of Mackay, as the potential port to export the expected millions of tonnes of coal per year.

Though they are eyeing off two alternative terminals at the Port of Gladstone; RG Tanna Coal Terminal west of Gladstone and WICET, which has eight main port facilities west of RG Tanna and Golding Point.

The report states RG Tanna currently has a coal throughput of 64Mtpa, with a capacity of 75Mtpa and future plans to increase to 90Mtpa.

Operated by Port of Gladstone it is, by volume, the world's fourth largest coal export terminal.

WICET has a throughput of 8Mtpa, with capacity for 27Mtpa and feasibility studies into for an expansion up to 90Mtpa.

"Given the current exports per annum compared with the full operating capacity and the location of the Project to the North Coast Rail Line, both RG Tanna Coal Terminal and WICET are considered feasible port facilities to support the project," the report states.

Should they opt for the two Gladstone terminals, loads could be hauled through Rockhampton city.

The Rockhampton Regional Council have been asked to comment on the draft terms of reference for the Environmental Impact Study (EIS), with mayor Margaret Strelow identifying there are "significant issues with coal going through residential areas".

"The State Government has avoided doing it before in Mackay," Cr Strelow said during council's ordinary meeting yesterday.

However Industry Engagement senior executive Rick Palmer stressed the project was a "really good opportunity" with provision for people living in Rockhampton to secure work.

Should Styx opt to utilise the DBCT, a train loadout facility would need to be developed to connect into the existing North Coast Rail Line, which would require all new infrastructure to connect the existing coal loading infrastructure at the terminal.

A number of Commonwealth and State approvals are required before the mine gets the go-ahead for development, though it is currently unclear what stage each approval is at.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cq editors picks employment jobs

Just In

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

AFTER a stellar performance in the green and gold, Manly prop Jake Trbojevic is raring to do it all again in his club colours this weekend.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Huge new mine project to hire 450 workers

Huge new mine project to hire 450 workers

Miners to be sourced from Rockhampton region

WATCH: Brutal moment driver hits roo at 140km/h near Rocky

Driver Cameron Henry and his navigator Michelle Van Der Wilk came face-to-face with several native animals during the 2017 Rally of Wowan.

Woman shares frightening ordeal after front of car destroyed

Shocking claims as detective apologises to Sean's family

MISSING MAN: Sean Sargent was last seen in 1999 at a party in St Lucia,, where he'd been drinking heavily before getting into a fight.

Investigators speak at inquest for missing soldier

Long-awaited $1.6m Rocky project approved

Concept designs for the new Rockhampton region pound which includes an administration building, kennels, cat holding area, veterinarian assessment rooms, a stockyard and secured covered loading.

Mayor demands design changes as community expresses major concerns

Local Partners

Coast school's revolutionary move a step in the right direction

A TUCKSHOP with no plastic sounds almost as unrealistic as a pub with no beer but Farnborough State School tuckshop convener Amanda McLardy has made it happen.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

WATCH: Brutal moment driver hits roo at 140km/h near Rocky

Driver Cameron Henry and his navigator Michelle Van Der Wilk came face-to-face with several native animals during the 2017 Rally of Wowan.

Woman shares frightening ordeal after front of car destroyed

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to a weekend of activites in the Rocky region

Girls Grammar Rockhampton Race Day at Callaghan Park will be making tracks this weekend. Photo Liam Fahey / Morning Bulletin

Check out what's on over the next 72 hours in CQ.

GIG GUIDE: There's plenty to do in Rocky this weekend

LOCAL MUSO: TJ Hollis will play at the Frenchville Sports Club on Saturday night.

Check out some of the regions hottest local talent

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Isaiah through to Eurovision final

Isaiah Firebrace survives vocal hiccup to advance to grand final.

Ed Sheeran reveals new Australian tour

Ed Sheeran’s coming back to play stadium shows in Australia next March.

Sheeran announces a new tour of Australia with ticket prices capped.

Horrible movies that made more than a billion dollars

Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

Making a billion doesn't mean you're a top notch film

Marco Pierre White Jr apologises to Matt Preston

Marco Pierre White and Matt Preston on MasterChef.

Marco Pierre White Junior has publicly apologised for his outburst

"We're not rich" Lara Worthington claims on radio

Lara Worthington and son Racer arrive at Sydney airport last week.

Model Lara Worthington claimed she's not rich on radio this morning

HUGHES HIJACKS Q&A: ‘He looked like a 13-year-old girl’

David Hughes, screenshot Q&A

Hughes asks Shorten what the heck he was thinking

First date hell: 'You're going to see me poop?'

Look alive, Kaitlyn.Source:Channel 7

Woman traumatised by partner's perfect date on Seven Year Switch

Dual Living Opportunity across from the Beach!

19 Kennedy Street, Zilzie 4710

House 5 3 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy living by the beach in this very spacious Zilzie home offering dual living opportunity! Two separate fully functional living areas split over two levels with...

Solid Investment Opportunity!!

Units 1 and 2/3 Lambourne Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $379,000

Very well presented this lowset brick duplex is a great investment opportunity. Currently returning $400.00 per week with good long term tenants now is your...

Unsurpassed Elegance

17 Constantia Crescent, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 4 $759000

Exceptionally private, in one of Frenchville's most sought after locations, this warm welcoming home exudes elegance and quality. Uniquely designed to suit all of...

Low Maintenance 3 Bedroom Home in Quiet Cul-De-Sac

261 Roselt Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 1 $235,000

The low maintenance family home with hardiplank exterior is located in a cul-de-sac with only 2 other homes. Features include: -Tiled front patio and shaded rear...

Showroom Condition Renovated Highset Home

184 German Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $339,000

Be quick to catch a glimpse of this impressive property boasting an ultra-modern internal makeover! New kitchen, new upstairs bathroom, new downstairs bathroom...

BREATHTAKING VIEWS. OWN YOUR OWN PARADISE.

9 Samuel Place, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $455,000

Move straight into this beautiful 4 Bedroom Brick home with spectacular views overlooking the upmarket Olive Estate only minutes away from Rockhampton. This home...

MASSIVE 2 STOREY HOME. POOL. CARAVAN ANNEX. ITS GOT THE LOT.

7 Skyring Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 4 $395,000

LIVE IN ONE OF Rockhampton Most Prestigious Locations, Close to Hospitals, Schools and all amenities. This MASSIVE 2 Story Brick and Tiled Family Home is waiting...

3 BAY POWERED SHED! BORE! 4047m2 LOT! SOLAR PANELS! 4 BEDS &amp; 2 BATHS. $399,000

651 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 2 3 $399,000 NEW...

If you are looking for a home with a difference that captures an easy going rural lifestyle blended with a tropical retreat, close to the city, then look no...

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 BATHROOMS $359,000.

6 Burke & Wills Drive, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 1 $359,000

Built on an elevated position with beautiful breezes, lovely views of the mountains and the countryside. This majestic brick and tiled 4 Bedroom home sits on a...

YOU CANT BUILD FOR THIS PRICE. $360,000

13 Varsity Crescent, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $360,000

Perfect for the Busy Professionals, Buyers Downsizing, Retirees, Romantic young couples that are buying their first home. Minimal maintenance, stunning designer...

Buyers tipped to snap up huge coast shopping centre

The Emu Park Village will go under the hammer at a Burgess Rawson portfolio auction later this month.

SOUTHERN investors set to swoop on multiple CQ properties.

REVEALED: Multiple high-rises to change Rocky's skyline in 2017

Rockhampton's new high rise, LOFT, is set to open up inner city living to a whole new market.

Over next year, Rockhampton's CBD skyline will dramatically change.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Rocky's latest high rise opens CBD living to new market

Rockhampton's new high rise, LOFT, is set to open up inner city living to a whole new market.

New two-bedroom apartments from $315,000 at LOFT

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!