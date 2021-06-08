Menu
VFL Rd 5 - Box Hill v North Melbourne
Huge news for AFL’s 210cm giant

by Jasper Bruce
7th Jun 2021 5:36 PM | Updated: 5:56 PM

Ned Reeves, the tallest player in Hawthorn history, signed a two-year contract extension with the club on Monday.

The ruckman, who stands at 210cm (6ft11) tall, made his AFL debut against Carlton in round 10.

He went on to feature in the side which lost to the Suns a week later, kicking a goal.

Reeves averaged 29 hit-outs, 10 disposals and four tackles across his first two games of AFL footy.

The 22-year-old said it was “very exciting” to have re-signed with the Hawks.

“It’s good to know that the club has a bit of belief in me and I hope I can repay them,” he said on Monday.

Hawthorn’s head of football Rob McCartney said he was pleased that Reeves chose to recommit to the club.

“Ned’s development, particularly over the last 12 months, has been exceptional,” McCartney said in a statement.

“His rapid rate of improvement is a testament to the hard work he has put in, both in terms of his strength work in the gym and his fitness and skills training out on the track.

“We’re pleased to have secured his services for a further two seasons and are looking forward to watching his continued development as he receives more exposure to senior football.”

Reeves joins teammates Luke Breust and Ben McEvoy in re-signing with the club this season.

Reeves (L) will stay at Hawthorn until at least the end of 2023. Pic: Michael Klein
Reeves joined Hawthorn in 2019 and spent the past two years honing his craft in the lower grades.

The son of Hawthorn CEO Justin Reeves, he was called up to the senior side last month after demonstrating strong form playing for the Hawks’ VFL side, Box Hill.

Reeves’ Hawks play the Swans at the SCG this Friday after having a bye in round 12.

The Swans are coming off wins over Carlton and St Kilda in the past fortnight and are yet to lose to a Victorian team at home this season.

Originally published as Huge news for AFL’s 210cm giant

