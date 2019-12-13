Huge plans revealed for Gracemere park precinct

BMX could become the new winter activity for Central Queenslanders with a 550 metre long pump circuit set to open in Gracemere next year.

The design is finalised and will go out to tender this month with construction planned to begin in February at the Cedric Archer Park.

Divisional councillor Ellen Smith said the project would contribute to Gracemere’s reputation as not only a great place to live, but also a great place to visit.

“Cedric Archer Park truly is becoming one of the go-to places for residents and ­visitors alike, and this track will provide yet another ­reason to come and enjoy the area,” Cr Smith said.

The $500,000 track will be funded through the ­Palaszczuk Government’s Works for Queensland ­program and is expected to create 650 jobs in the region.

Local Government ­Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the track was going to add another ‘amazing ­feature’ to Gracemere’s ­Cedric Archer Park.

“Thanks to its world-class water play area and stunning lagoon, Gracemere is fast ­becoming a recreational highlight of this region,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“The pump track will be a continuous loop providing hours of fun whether you’re on a BMX, a scooter or a skateboard.

The government provided Rockhampton Regional Council with more than $27.2 million for infrastructure ­projects through the Works for Queensland program.

Rockhampton Region Acting Mayor Cherie ­Rutherford said the track would be the perfect venue for kids to get outside, ­explore and try something new.

“It’s great to see yet another Works for Queensland funded project bringing such a benefit to our region and we very much appreciate the State Government’s investment,” Cr Rutherford said.

“This new pump track will be fantastic for families living in Gracemere, as well as an exciting addition to our region as a whole.”

A design video of the track is available on The Morning Bulletin website..