Huge power outage in Queensland

Energex is working to restore power to thousands of properties.

A massive power outage is affecting about 375,000 Energex customers in Queensland.

Energex said on Twitter that the cause and duration of the outage was not yet known, but it was widespread from the Gold Coast to Caboolture.

⚠️⚠️⚠️ A widespread outage from the Gold Coast to Caboolture is affecting 375k Energex customers. Cause & duration unknown. When we know more, we'll update this page. Pls assist by only contacting us for life-threatening issues as our teams have no additional details to provide. — Energex (@Energex) May 25, 2021

“When we know more, we’ll update this page,” the power distributor said.

“Pls (please) assist by only contacting us for life-threatening issues, as our teams have no additional details to provide.”

