Huge prizes up for grabs to keep the dream alive

BIG WIN: Following months of ongoing bad luck battling bushfires, storms and now a pandemic, grateful Bungundarra resident Justine Hodges is full of cheer after discovering she was the first winner of Capricorn Enterprise's Dreaming of the Future competition.

WITH only one more week to go to win huge holiday package prizes in the Capricorn Enterprise Dreaming of the Future competition, people are being encouraged to upload their favourite Capricorn happy snaps.

After months of ongoing bad luck battling bushfires, storms and now a pandemic, grateful Bungundarra resident Justine Hodges was full of cheer after discovering she was the first winner of the competition.

Justine nominated herself and her neighbour Julie Wenzel and won $1000 worth of prizes, including one night at Great Keppel Island Hideaway, return transfers to Great Keppel Island with Freedom Fast Cats, a 4WD tour to Long Beach with Great Keppel Island Holiday Village, one night at Echelon Apartments Yeppoon, one night at Ferns Hideaway Resort, and a family pass to Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary.

Justine said after enduring months of hardship and ongoing bad luck, the news was a very welcome bit of sunshine.

“I was utterly surprised to receive the message that I had won and thank Capricorn Enterprise for creating the competition and providing some positive news and something to look forward to,” Justine said.

This week the second winner, Tennille Cadell from Emu Park, was announced.

Tennille won herself a Coast to Country getaway with three nights for two adults, including one night at Henderson Park Farm Retreat, one night at Kortes Resort, one night at Rosslyn Bay Resort, $100 meal voucher at The Waterline Restaurant, $100 meal voucher at Boathouse Rockhampton, Sunset Cruise with CQ River Cruises and a Gin Pack from Saleyards Distillery.

Thrilled to be announced the second winner, Tennille said she loved where she lived, with so many hidden treasures to share with the world just waiting to be discovered.

“I can’t wait to experience these places in my prize pack,” she said.

The competition, which reached more than 14,000 locals and received upwards of 300 entries, was designed to engage the community through social media, encouraging visitors and locals to keep their dreams and plans alive with an exciting chance to win and experience the very best of our stunning destination.

After sorting through hundreds of deserving winners, Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll found choosing the winners a sure challenge and expects next week’s winner will be just as difficult to select.

To be part of the competition, post your favourite Capricorn ‘happy snap’ in the comments on the Visit Capricorn competition page facebook.com/visitcapricorn.

The photo that receives the most likes will be crowned the week three winner.

Capricorn Enterprise formed the three-week social media campaign in a bid to not only give back to members of the community who deserve a break, but also to support struggling local businesses by purchasing prizes to put cash in their tills.

For further holiday inspiration, visit www.visitcapricorn.com.au and start dreaming today.