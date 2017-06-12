24°
Huge Rocky solar farm and Aldi project decisions

Melanie Plane
| 12th Jun 2017 5:06 PM
North Rocky's Aldi could hinge on the approval of a shopping complex in Council tomorrow.
North Rocky's Aldi could hinge on the approval of a shopping complex in Council tomorrow. Sarah Barnham

THE FUTURE of two major Rockhampton development projects could be decided tomorrow with Rockhampton Region councillors discussing their fate in the fortnightly ordinary meeting.

Supermarket giant Aldi's future in north Rockhampton hinges on the result of tomorrow's meeting with the Development Application for a Material Change of Use for a service state, shop, showroom and food and drink outlet on the corner of Moores Creek and Yaamba Rds being discussed.

A public forum/deputation regarding the development was a late addition to the meeting Agenda.

The approval of a service station as part of a new shopping complex became a major point of contention for councillors and the community last week.

Andrew Masters from Master Architecture and Shane Frocky from Mercy Aged Care spoke to councillors at the planning and regulatory meeting last week about residents' concern with the location of two proposed showrooms backing onto Leinster Place Aged Care Facility.

The second major project to be discussed and potentially given the green light is the Development Application for a Material Change of Use for a renewable energy facility (solar park) at Bouldercombe.

If approved, the solar farm is expected to generate roughly 130 jobs during construction and a further four to six jobs during the 30 year operational phase.

The project has been put forward by Eco Energy World Australia which is owned by a UK-based developer with solar plants in the UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, France, Russia and Sweden.

Once constructed, the Cherryfield Rd solar farm will span 700ha, making it one of the largest solar farms in Australia.

The farm will utilise an existing substation on the Burnett Hwy frontage to feed power generated into the electricity network.

It could provide power for up to 60,000 homes in the wider region if it gets the tick of approval from Rockhampton Regional Council.

Other notable items in the meeting include:

  • Smart Cities And Suburbs Program funding application
  • 2016-2017 Revised Budget
  • Tender acceptance for restoration and remediation works of the 'Touch of Paradise' lagoon system at Cedric Archer Park (closed session)
  • Halford St/ Frenchmans Creek erosion (closed session)
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Local Partners

