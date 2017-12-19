Huge Rocky truck stop revamp on track despite design changes

BIG CHANGES: The Caltex Starmart site on Yaamba Road is being developed.

THE construction of the new Yaamba Rd Caltex Starmart truck stop site in North Rockhampton has been temporarily delayed in order to improve its parking facilities.

Despite this delay, the re-opening of the important Central Queensland truck stop is still set for completion in April.

"Work on the Caltex truck stop site at Yaamba Road is on track we are currently in the process of installing walls with new fuel tanks already in place," said Caltex Corporate Affairs Executive, Julia Quinn.

SNEAK PEEK: Proposed new look for North Rockhampton's Caltex upgrade. Contributed

The truck stop was flattened last month and demolition works were finalised on November 2, with barricades erected in preparation for the redevelopment.

Truckies are still using the adjacent parking areas to the truck stop off the Bryce Hwy for rest stops in North Rockhampton as there are very few parking options in the city.

The new site is set to offer a range of new facilities, which include a "fairly extensive", large dining facility and kitchen "with the hot food that everyone expects to see" as well as a new menu and rest rooms, showers and laundry facilities.

The expansion is set to be more accommodating for travelling truck drivers and to provide a convenient location between stops.

Barring weather conditions and "the usual delays with construction", the Caltex Starmart is still set for completion in April 2018.