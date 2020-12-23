Menu
News

‘Huge shock’: Tributes for man who died at festival

by Danielle O’Neal
23rd Dec 2020 7:32 PM
The man who died at a Sunshine Coast music festival on Saturday has been identified as French national Benoit Faure.

Friends have described Mr Faure as a "a hard worker and an extremely positive person", launching a fundraiser to get his body back to France.

"Benoit is from France and had been enjoying his time here in Australia for the last couple of years. He was a hard worker and an extremely positive person, he loved everyone and had such good energy!" fundraising organiser Simon West wrote.

Friends of Benoit Faure are trying to raise money to send his body home to France after his death at a Sunshine Coast music festival.

"This is such a tragic situation and I'm sure we can all relate in some way.

"This was completely random and unexpected, he was still a young man."

Mr West said Mr Faure's death was a "huge shock" for friends and family.

"We are trying to get some money together so we can help get his body back home to France, as you can imagine it's very expensive. We would also like to try and help his family with funeral costs," he wrote.

"I reach out to everyone who sees this, please donate as much as you can."

More than $11,000 had already been raised by Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Faure died at the Elements dance festival on Saturday after he collapsed on the dance floor at the festival.

Police are still awaiting autopsy results and have not yet confirmed the man died of a drug overdose.

The festival was held at Landcruiser Park in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland.

Organisers issued a statement following the death, sending their "sincerest condolences" to the man's friends and family.

 

 

 

 

 

 

