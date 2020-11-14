Menu
23 Boundary Road, Parkhurst has been listed for sale.
Huge slice of prime development land hits the market

Melanie Plane
14th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
A LARGE parcel of land with development potential has hit the market in Parkhurst.

Listed with Knight Frank, the 23 Boundary Road property, on the corner of McLaughlin Street, has been listed for sale by expressions of interest.

The parcel of land, which totals about 94.5ha, has preliminary development approval for a transport terminal (intermodal facility) including ancillary operations and future medium and high impact industry.

Austrak currently has a lease agreement involving the property, which Aurizon owns rail sidings located on the site and there is a separate licence for livestock agistment.

Due to these arrangements there is a current income of more than $280,000 per annum for the property owner.

Expressions of interest close at 4pm on November 26.

