STAMP IT: Jan Crowley said the trial of JP Services at Emu Park is going exceedingly well.
News

HUGE SUCCESS: Justice of the Peace trial exceeds expectation

Trish Bowman
by
4th Sep 2019 2:00 PM
A TRIAL of JP services in Emu Park has proven to be an asset for people living on the southern part of the Capricorn Coast.

Coordinator Jan Crowley said JP Services at Emu Park are now available 11am-1pm both Tuesday and Thursday at Emu Park Art Gallery, 42 Pattison Street, Emu Park.

"The JP's in the Community Emu Park trial period has passed the half-way mark and feedback from people using the service has led to the decision to change the hours of operation so that now both Tuesday and Thursday will operate from 11am to 1pm,” Ms Crowley said.

"The trial has demonstrated a clear need for JP services for people living in Emu Park and surrounding areas.

"People have called on JP's to witness statutory declarations, certified copies, land title documents, enduring power of attorney and advanced health directives.

"The signing service has been strongly supported by businesses and other organisations in Emu Park.”

Ms Crowley said the JP team would like to pass on their genuine appreciation for the support to Kerry from the Post Office, staff at the Emu Park Library, the Bendigo Bank, and the Emu Park Men's Shed, whose members made a calendar and display stand for the desk, and also the sandwich board we put out the front to let people know the service is open for business.

"A special thank-you must go to the Emu Park Art Gallery where space has kindly been provided for JP's to deliver a professional service appropriate to the needs of people in the Emu Park community,” she said.

"There will be interruptions ahead while the new purpose-built Gallery is built, however the signing centre will continue in the same location for now, and JP's look forward continuing the partnership with the gallery once constructions are complete.”

You can search for your nearest JP or C'Dec at https://www.qld.gov.au

