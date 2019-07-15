HUGE SUCCESS: Thousands flock to Rocky's iconic riverside

REGARDED as one of Regional Queensland's premier winter festivals, drawing thousands of people to the city's iconic riverside, the 2019 Adani Rockhampton River Festival has been hailed a "fantastic” success.

Thousands of festival-goers were thrilled by the three-day celebration of arts, music, culture and food, which took place on the Rockhampton Riverside over the weekend.

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow said the festival had gone from strength to strength over the past five years.

DAZZLING DISPLAY: The water light show at the 2019 Adani Rockhampton River Festival, which saw thousands visiting the range of attractions, art and experiences on offer. Cr Drew Wickerson

"Every year this festival gets bigger, better and more exciting, and this year was certainly no exception,” Cr Strelow said.

"Residents and visitors alike were delighted by the spectacular 'River of Life' water theatre shows, and the three giant glowing human figures were also a clear crowd favourite.

"And, of course, the Rockhampton Wheel stole the show for many of the festival's visitors, with 5172 people taking a ride on the wheel.

"Everyone I've spoken to about the festival has a great story of stumbling across an artwork, installation, or pop-up shop during the festival that absolutely amazed them.

"A huge kudos to the weather which behaved itself. The setting couldn't have been better. I think it was Rockhampton at its best.”

Cr Strelow said the festival's headline show, Panache, also drew some great crowds.

"The show will continue throughout this week but tickets are selling fast, so get in quick,” she said.

WOW FACTOR: The 2019 Adani Rockhampton River Festival had a range of entertainment for the whole family. Russell Prothero

She said there were many people within and outside of council who worked hard to deliver a fantastic event for the region.

"I want to say a huge thank you to Advance Rockhampton, the art gallery team and so many others from across council for all of the hard work that went into making the festival such a success,” she said.

"I want to highlight the incredible work put in by the communities and culture unit. They went above and beyond to deliver some of the most unique elements of the show, like the giant human figures.

"I also want to say a special thank you to the visitors and residents who came along to be part of the festival.

"River Festival helps us to fill our restaurants and hotels, showcase our region, promote the talents of the people who live here and celebrate our community pride.

"I believe that great events can really bring a community together and judging by the cheerful and relaxed atmosphere over the entire three days of the festival, this was an unmitigated success.”

Panache will continue until Saturday, July 20. Tickets are $50-$70. Book online at www.rockhamptonriver festival.com.au/panache