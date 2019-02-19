Huge swell predicted to hit the Cap Coast with a vengeance

SURF'S UP: Livingstone Shire councillor Pat Eastwood can't wait for the big swells expected on Capricorn Coast beaches this week.

IT WILL be tools down for avid surfers this week with swell predicted to hit the Capricorn Coast with a vengeance courtesy of Cyclone Oma currently off the west coast of Vanuatu.

Livingstone councillor and surf champion Pat Eastwood will be right there amongst it.

Cr Eastwood said the promise of the best waves the coast has seen for a very long time was super exciting for surf enthusiasts.

"We should get the brunt of it on Wednesday and Thursday if weather forecasts are to be believed and with light winds the conditions will be perfect right up and down the coast,” Cr Eastwood said.

"I surfed Farnborough on Sunday and it was pretty solid, it is due to smooth out for a couple of days, then on Wednesday the swell should be big enough for surfers of all levels of skill to catch a few waves anywhere between The Big Dune at Farnborough Beach through to Emu Park.

"The nature of a cyclone is always a little unpredictable but this one is supposed to wander down the coast before dissipating.

"We haven't had a good season for surfing this year due to a lot of high wind gusts, so surfers are really looking forward to hitting the waves.”

Cr Eastwood said the only down side to the perfect surfing conditions will be the five-metre high tides, which means you can forget about driving down the beach.

"My suggestion is getting out there really early in the morning or late in the afternoon for the best action and keep an eye on the weather updates,” he said.

"The weather served up a couple of good days last week for surfing, like an entrée, now we are ready for the main course this week.”

The Bureau of Meteorology is cautioning people that large and powerful surf conditions in the evening of Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as crossing bars by boat and rock fishing.

Surf conditions this week

Today:

Winds -South to south-easterly 15 to 20 knots tending east to south-easterly in the late afternoon.

Seas, 1.5 metres.

Swell -Easterly around one to 1.5 metres inshore, two metres offshore.

Tomorrow:

Winds -South to south-easterly 15 to 20 knots tending east to south-easterly in the late afternoon.

Seas, 1.5 metres.

Swell -Easterly to south-easterly around one to 1.5 metres inshore, two metres offshore.