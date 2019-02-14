Huge turnout as Rocky parkrun reaches new milestone

RUNNING: The second-biggest field in its near three-year history turned out for Rockhampton parkrun on Saturday.

A total of 370 participants took to the picturesque course in the city's Botanic Gardens for what was the 150th edition of the free weekly 5km timed run/walk.

That number has been surpassed only by the first anniversary event on March 18, 2017, which attracted 427 people.

Event director Craig McCormack said it was fantastic to see so many people taking advantage of a great community event, while getting some exercise into the bargain.

"I think that people are coming along more regularly, rather than it being hit and miss,” he said.

"I am constantly amazed by the number of kids that attend and think the level of family participation is a parkrun highlight.

"I think the community element of parkrun is starting to take effect. It's a very positive environment.

"At 7am on a Saturday the gardens are a spectacular place to be and people really enjoy the event and they've done 5km in the meantime.”

McCormack said he was sensing a positive vibe across the region.

"There is so much going on and people just seem to be very energetic,” he said.

"We have parkrun every week, the Rocky River Run has just been launched, the Rocky Road Runners have their weekly events and the Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon Club has plenty of activities planned.

"Physical activity certainly seems to be in the forefront of people's minds.”

Rockhampton parkrun's third anniversary is on Saturday, March 16, with talk of a possible Irish theme to mark the milestone.

For more information, visit the website or Facebook page.