A group of young Christmas carol singers performing at Carols by the Beach at the weekend. Picture: Contributed
Community

Huge turnout at this year’s Carols by the Beach

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
17th Dec 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AS RAIN clouds started to build on the horizon, many Yeppoon carollers feared the first major event to be held at the beachfront amphitheatre stage since COVID-19 restrictions were implemented would be washed out.

Fortunately, this was not the case with more than 2000 people taking pillows, blankets and Christmas cheer to Yeppoon’s Main Beach last Sunday night to celebrate the festive season at this year’s JRT Carols by the Beach.

Bill Ludwig, who is the chairman of Cap Coast Community Events Association, said despite concerns the event would not proceed due to major storms impacting much of the region including Yeppoon, the rain cleared in time to allow the concert to go ahead.

Rhonda Janes performing in front of a crowd of more than 2000 people at Carols by the Beach at the weekend. Picture: Contributed
“From the exceptional community talent on stage to the fabulous family crowd this year’s carols was nothing short of sensational,” Mr Ludwig said.

“As always there was a magnificent variety program of Christmas family entertainment and, despite some early rain and threatening storms, the Christmas spirits were not dampening.

“From dancing groups to an impressive showcase of Christmas carols singers, and of course a special appearance from Santa Claus, the performances were exceptional, and the spirit of Christmas really shone through.

“It is a genuine credit to all those involved and the community who support the event year after year to make it such a special night.”

carols by the beach christmas carols tmbcommunity yeppoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

