Huge twist as Gaga’s dognappers arrested

by Jorge Fitz-Gibbon, New York Post
30th Apr 2021 9:04 AM

 

The crew that allegedly grabbed Lady Gaga's French Bulldogs and shot her dog walker have been arrested on attempted murder and robbery charges.

Several people, including the woman who allegedly rescued the missing pup after the February 24 dognapping, were taken into custody this week, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

Gaga's dogwalker, Ryan Fischer, was out with the star's French bulldogs - Koji, Gustav and Miss Asia - in Los Angeles when he was shot by a pair of bandits who fled with two of the pricey pups.

Dogwalker Ryan Fischer was shot by the dognappers.
Mr Fischer was able to hold onto Miss Asia during the melee.

Less than a week later, an alleged good Samaritan reported that she had found Koji and Gustav safe and sound.

However, TMZ said that the woman has now been charged as part of the dogs-for-cash scheme.

Police grew suspicious of her tale from the start and advised the Grammy-winning singer not to pay the promised $500,000 ($A634,000) reward.

Authorities initially believed the incident was a gang initiation prank, TMZ said, but later turned their focus to a dog-stealing ring. Frenchies can fetch thousands on the black market, The Post previously reported.

Gaga cuddling her French bulldog Koji.
Gaga with Koji, Miss Asia and Gustavo.
Police believe the alleged dognappers got spooked by all the publicity surrounding the lost pooches - and gave up the dogs while trying to cash in on the hefty reward.

Mr Fischer was seriously wounded but is recovering. He was released from the hospital about a month after being shot.

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

 

Originally published as Huge twist as Gaga's dognappers arrested

