Weekend starts today: 5 things to do in CQ

EXCITING: Canadian cowboy Brock Radford will be one of the riders competing in the PBR event at Great Western Hotel during Rockin Rocky on New Year's Eve. Contributed

1. Rockin Rocky

This much-anticpated event kicks off today from 4pm at the Great Western Hotel on the corner of Stanley and Denison Sts.

It is a three-day event which will feature CQ Eat Fest outside the premises and a PBR event which will take place on Sunday, ten years after it started at the venue.

Lee Kernaghan, The McClymonts, Morgan Evans and James Johnston are some of the musical talent on offer throughout the weekend.

There will be a $2 entry fee for the entire community to attend from 4pm each day.

2. Busby Marou

Busby Marou One Hot Night: Busby Marou launch their end of year show "One Hot Night"

Busby Marou's One Hot Night concert event is a licensed all ages event which will be held undercover in the open air Robert Schwarten Pavilion at Rockhampton Showgrounds tonight.

Gates open at 5.30pm with the event set to finish at 11.30pm.

Rockhampton Regional Council has made the fairground section of the showgrounds open for additional on site parking.

A fully licensed bar will be available at the event.

ATMs will be available on site but it is recommended for attendees to bring cash to avoid queuing.

Tickets are still available for purchase online via www.onehotnight.oztix.com.

3. Fire in the Sky

Crowds on the river bank enjoying Fire in the Sky in 2009. Allan Reinikka

Rockhampton will celebrate the new year with a bang!

Triple M CQ is bringing Fire In The Sky back to the Beef Capital.

You can farewell 2017 with the community by attending the 7pm display, or welcome 2018 by watching the midnight show.

Join together on Quay Street as Rockhampton Regional Council closes the road for amusements, food vendors and jumping castles from 5pm to 10pm.

4. Lively Knitting & Crochet Club at Mount Morgan Library

Every week, a group of keen knitters and craft enthusiasts use yarn donated by the community to create warm items for the Homeless Connect initiative.

You are welcome to come along and learn craft skills while making new friends.

This group craft activity will be held today from 10am to 11.30am at Mount Morgan Library, 33 Morgan St.

5. Arts in the Park

Head to the Botanic Gardens in Rockhampton for some Arts in the Park workshops. Tamara MacKenzie ROK090113tkbota

Rockhampton Regional Council is hosting their weekly art workshops at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

You are welcome to meet at the Gardens Tearooms from 1pm to 3pm tomorrow.

The workshops are free and places are limited for each session. Bookings are preferred.