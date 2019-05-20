Menu
Hugely popular takeaway closes doors

Darren Hallesy
by
20th May 2019 3:05 PM | Updated: 3:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MYSTERY surrounds the closure of one the most popular takeaway shops in Ipswich.

For the past three years the shop has been a massive hit with locals but now the fryers are cold.

The shop closed for the last time on Friday night, and a sign on the door advises that they are no longer trading.

It reads: "Uncle Bills Takeway is no longer open for business. We are so grateful for all the customer support over the last three years. From all the staff at Uncle Bill's Thank You!"

Uncle Bills Takeaway in East Ipswich has closed
Uncle Bill's was perfectly located on Jacaranda Street, near East Ipswich State School and appeared to be constantly busy.

It was popular for its fish and chips, burgers and a large range of home made meals, all of which were a hit with hungry school children and local residents.

 

Uncle Bills Takeaway in East Ipswich has closed
The takeaway's closure comes just a couple of months after the for lease sign went up on the bakery next door. It continues to look for a new owner.

On the takeways' Facebook page the owners stated: "For those that don't know, Uncle Bills will regretfully be closed after today. We would like to thank all of our customers for their support and love over the past 3 years."

 

The Jacaranda Street bakery is still seeking a new owner after closing the doors
The Queensland Times has attempted to contact the owners.

