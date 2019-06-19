Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Human bones found on popular NSW beaches

19th Jun 2019 3:19 PM

Bones belonging to one or more humans have been discovered at Port Macquarie beaches on the NSW mid north coast.

A spear fisherman contacted police on Saturday after finding a bone in the water at Flynn's Beach. No other items were found during a search a day later.

More bones were found by another spear fisherman at nearby Flat Rock, east of Nobby Head, on Monday.

The bones have been handed to police and are being forensically tested to try to identify the person or people via DNA.

Any results with be compared with missing person records, NSW Police said in a statement.

A further search of the area, involving police divers, began on Wednesday.

More Stories

editors picks human remains national new south wales police investigation port macquarie

Top Stories

    Community rallies around stabbing victim and his family

    premium_icon Community rallies around stabbing victim and his family

    Crime Prayer and support as popular 20-year-old recovers in hospital

    • 19th Jun 2019 2:21 PM
    Rocky suburb eats staggering amount of pizza during Origin 1

    premium_icon Rocky suburb eats staggering amount of pizza during Origin 1

    News Surpeme effort from this one store tops the nation

    Ludwig welcomes 'friendly competition' over Adani jobs

    premium_icon Ludwig welcomes 'friendly competition' over Adani jobs

    Council News Ludwig responds to Strelow's claim to who has dibs on Adani jobs

    Madison beats rare illness and wins Qld exam top honour

    premium_icon Madison beats rare illness and wins Qld exam top honour

    News RGS student defies the odds after being diagnosed with rare disease