Human Nature has announced a new concert that will see them tour across regional Queensland in April and May. Picture: Contributed
Music

Human Nature to bring tour to Rocky

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
22nd Mar 2021 2:00 PM
Celebrating 30 years of blockbuster hits, Australian pop-vocal group Human Nature is bringing its People Get Ready – The AAA Australian Tour to Rockhampton.

The never-before-seen intimate concert will make its way to the Pilbeam Theatre in April.

The concert will feature a night of original hits, Motown classics and more – all performed with vocals upfront in an acoustic mode.

Members Toby Allen, Phil Burton and brothers, Andrew and Mike Tierney will also each share their favourite stories from the road and the recording studio as they delve into 30 years of history and friendship.

“We are so excited to have the opportunity to take our new show on the road, we’ve never performed like this, stripped back, along with some old school Human Nature thrown in,” vocalist Toby Allen said.

“It will be so great to get back on stage in front of audiences and to towns we haven’t toured to in over 15 years.”

Human Nature will perform at the Pilbeam Theatre in April. Picture: Contributed
Human Nature has sold more than 2.5 million albums, earned 27 platinum awards, 18 top 40 hits and five top 10 hits worldwide.

In 2019, each member was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM), as well as being inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame.

Human Nature will perform at the Pilbeam Theatre on Thursday, April 29.

To book tickets, go to https://tickets.seeitlive.com.au/Events/Human-Nature.

