Meghan introduced Harry to ‘ancestral healing’
Human remains found near Meghan’s home

by Jesse O’Neill, New York Post
3rd Jun 2021 5:20 AM

Human remains believed to date back more than 10,000 years were found yards away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's California mansion.

The "very old" bones were uncovered during landscaping construction last week on a road next to the royal's $15 million Montecito complex, Santa Barbara Sheriffs told The Daily Mail.

The remains appeared to belong to a "young adult," officials told the British outlet.

Preliminary findings from a forensic anthropologist brought in to assist investigators indicate the bones could be from the Chumash people, which lived in the area for nearly 11,000 years, the report said.

"Until we have an official opinion from the forensic anthropologist we're not going to be saying one way or the other," a law enforcement spokesman told the Mail.

 

Police are now reportedly talking with the local Native American commission to discuss what to do if the bones are confirmed to belong to an indigenous person.

In 1901, a reservation was established for the Chumash, which now houses 5,000 people, the article said.

The body part investigation is just the latest surrounding the Megxit couple's property.

Cops have reportedly been called to the palatial spread nine times in as many months, the Mail reported in April.

One intruder was arrested after driving all the way from Ohio to breach the mansion twice around Christmas.

Oprah and Ellen DeGeneres live nearby in the exclusive neighbourhood, 90 miles north of Los Angeles.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Human remains found near Meghan's home

