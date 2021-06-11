Menu
AThe kite surfer, in his 70s, went missing on Wednesday at the mouth of the Murchison River at Kalbarri, some 500km north of Perth. Picture: Richard Wainwright
News

Human remains found off WA coast

by Darren Cartwright
11th Jun 2021 7:02 AM | Updated: 7:18 AM

Human remains have been found along the WA coast in the region where emergency services and volunteers are searching for a kite surfer.

The missing kite surfer, a 70-year-old male, was last seen around midday on Wednesday near the mouth of Murchison River at Kalbarri, some 500km north of Perth, WA police said.

Overnight, WA police released a statement that they had been alerted to human remains being found in the area.

“The remains are currently being forensically examined to determine whether they are linked to the missing man,” WA Police said.

The kite surfer, in his 70s, went missing on Wednesday at the mouth of the Murchison River at Kalbarri, some 500km north of Perth. Picture: Google Maps.
“The missing man’s family have been advised of this development.”

Kalbarri Police, Kalbarri Volunteer Marin Rescuer (KVMR) and SES volunteers will continue to search the area, pending the results of the forensic examination.

The 70-year-old was seen to have struck difficulty offshore before he went missing, police said.

Resources at the scene include a Polair 61, a fixed-wing aircraft and two KVMR vessels.

The kite surfer is believed to be a local Kalbarri man in his 70s.

Originally published as Human remains found off WA coast

