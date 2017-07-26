Human spirit in disasters shines through for departing Inspector

FOND FAREWELL: Inspector Virginia Nelson has been promoted to Superintendent in Brisbane and will leave Rockhampton after nine years.

IT WAS a bitter-sweet day for Inspector Virginia Nelson as she farewelled the place she has served longest in her nearly 30-year career.

Insp Nelson has been stationed in Rockhampton for nine years and said she stayed because her children found great new friendships and teachers at their school.

Yesterday was her final shift as the officer in charge of the Rockhampton City Patrols stations, as she moves on to become a Brisbane-based Superintendent.

Overseeing South Brisbane District Patrols, Insp Nelson will soon be in charge of over 900 sworn personnel.

"While I'm pleased to be moving on to something different, it's a new challenge, it's a bit sad,” she said.

"It's the place that I've been most connected to as an adult and as a police officer.”

But it's not the crimes which will stick with Insp Nelson from her time in Rockhampton, with the best human spirit on display in several natural disasters.

"We had well over 100 police on both occasions come to support our local police,” she said.

"The way they come together when their homes are damaged in those kinds of events, but they come to work and turn up anyway, it's that human spirit and the humanity of our community.

"Those events last as a memory for me.”

Mentoring fellow female officers and encouraging them to take leadership positions has been a priority for Insp Nelson and is something she plans to continue in her new role.

"I think it's important for us as an organisation, not only our women but more broadly, but for the community that we serve,” Insp Nelson said.

"We need to do that. We need to have more women in leadership and we need to have more women in policing generally.

"Diversity across the board is what we need to be a better organisation and I think we're well on our way to achieving that.

"It's difficult for all police in their jobs, it's just that often you might be the only female or one of only a few so you might not have a large support base from other women.”