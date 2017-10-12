Human 'Stop Adani' sign forms on Capricorn Coast

TAKING A STAND: Protesters form a 'Stop Adani' human sign on the Capricorn Coast at the weekend.

TAKING A STAND: Protesters form a 'Stop Adani' human sign on the Capricorn Coast at the weekend.

PEOPLE who were unaware of the Adani Mine proposal might have been surprised last Saturday as a crowd of 100 Central Queenslanders banded together to send a message.

That message? "Stop Adani”.

The protest was part of the National Big Day of Action, a day proposed for Adani protesters to gather together and tell the government to stop.

The crowd gathered at the Spring Head Lookout, standing together to form a Stop Adani human sign, dismissing the near-record level heat as they pushed for a safer climate.

This was only one action of 45 around the country, with thousands joining together to spell out their message to politicians and plead that they veto the Northern Australian Infrastructure Facility Loan.

Tom Henderson is concerned about Adanis mine, rail and port project. Allan Reinikka ROK190717aadani5

Protest organiser Thomas Henderson also stressed the group's push that beyond stopping Adani, the government needed to develop renewable energy sources.

"Adani is trying to build one of the world's largest coal mines in Galilee Basin at a time when we need to take action on climate change,” he said.

"We don't want to see one billion in public money to support the mine that will destroy the Great Barrier Reef when we need investment in clean, renewable energy now, for both our environment and our economy.”

Protestors from a 'Stop Adani' human sign on teh Capricorn Coast at the weekend.

This protest is only the most recent issue facing the proposed mine.

Previous challenges to the mine have included the impact it would have on the Great Barrier Reef, the extinction of the black finch, and the toxication of nearby water.

350 Central Queensland volunteer Chantelle James further spoke to Queenslanders in her explanation why the Adani mine needs to stop.

"The mega-mine is five times the size of Sydney Harbour and has enough coal to devastate the world's climate,” Said Ms James.

"The survival of the Great Barrier Reef and our safe climate's future depend on us getting politicians to say no to the mine, and halt the NAIF loan.”

More information:

The NAIF Loan is a loan of $1bn given to private sector investments intended to benefit Northern Australia.

350 Central Queensland is a group of committed locals campaigning against Adani's mine, representing prominent grass roots opposition.