Humans of East St: Colourful characters of Rocky’s CBD

Evan Treacy is looking forward to seeing his grandparents at Christmas when they come up from Bundaberg.

Evan Treacy on East St Rockhampton

He has fond memories of eating seafood with them around the pool at Rydges, and felt sad when he played golf out there recently and saw the resort closed down.

Mr Treacy’s barber shop in East St is flat out as people get ready for the party season.

“Half the older generation are taken aback when I say I’m a business owner,” he said.

“They see the tattoos and nose ring and don’t think I dress the way they think a business owner should.

“But anyone who thinks a picture on your skin means you’re not intelligent and you’re not aware of global events… then they’re unaware and they’re wrong.”

He said Rockhampton’s iconic spots, such as East St, needed some life put back into them and it was his generation’s turn to step up.

“It’s the young people who are out there creating events and starting businesses which bring people together,” he said.

Sisters Belinda and Therese Moore have come up from Brisbane to visit their aunt Dorothy Khoo in Rockhampton.

Belinda and Therese Moore on East St Rockhampton

When they were little, the family used to spend summers at the Kingaroy Christmas Show.

One New Years, they brought two friends with them to watch the fireworks in Rockhampton and spend long days in the pool.

Another time, Aunty Dorothy took them along to a performance of Peter Pan at the Pilbeam theatre.

The girls reckon Aunty Dorothy is the best Christmas cook bar none.

“She changes it up every year but her cakes and biscuits are amazing,” they said.

“And her son Anthony makes the amazing gingerbread castles.”

Sandra Harald booked out the Kern Arcade pop-up shop a whole year ago, to promote her cards and calendars for Christmas shoppers.

Sandra Harald on East St Rockhampton

“I know people are struggling but I’m grateful they’re buying a lot of the smaller items because it all adds up in supporting local artists,” she said.

Most of her designs are inspired by the beautiful and detailed plumage of native birds, some of which she has not seen live.

In a genius use of online networking, Ms Harald contacts wildlife photographers from around Australia over social media to contract use of their images.

A self-taught painter, Ms Harald picked up a paintbrush for the first time in 2012, and she said it was good for mental health.

She donates 10 per cent of her proceeds to Beyond Blue.

The last time The Morning Bulletin caught up with Karl Kuzmenko, he was browsing camping gear at Rockhampton’s Outdoor Expo at the Showgrounds.

Karl Kuzmenko in East St Rockhampton

One week before Christmas, he’s picking up a few last minute items before the family heads off to the Big Four camping park in Noosa.

“The kids get off the screens and socialise with other families in the parks,” Mr Kuzmenko said.

“One time we met a family out camping at a gorge, and later we moved into the house next door to them.”