Humble beginnings in home laundry to booming CBD business

BIG BANG: Boom Real Estate's Paul Murphy is celebrating two years in business this month.

BIG BANG: Boom Real Estate's Paul Murphy is celebrating two years in business this month. Allan Reinikka ROK3180718aboom1

WITH a passion for perfection, Paul Murphy has turned a business that started out in his laundry into a booming success.

Today Paul Murphy and his wife Aleisha are celebrating two years in their own business, Boom Real Estate.

Real estate was a bit of a career Mr Murphy fell into, but he quickly grew a passion for it.

He worked in the mines around the Central Highlands for 10 years. He had various roles operating dump trucks, dozer and water carts and was a health and safety officer for Anglo American.

But in 2012, he was made redundant and it was here he was led to work for a real estate agency in Rockhampton.

"The mining life is great where you can make lots of money but you spend more than half your life out in a mine site, you miss so much,” he said.

Mr Murphy began selling houses and rapidly became a top agent.

But he couldn't shake a niggling feeling there was more to it.

So he and Aleisha took the plunge and opened their own business.

"There always comes a time in your life where you either have to jump or play safe and I decided it was time to jump,” he said.

"We put absolutely everything on the line to see if we could be successful at it.”

Life is not about having regrets, he said.

"I didn't want to get to 60-years-old and wonder what it would have been like if I didn't have a go at it,” Mr Murphy said.

His goal in opening the business was to run an agency the way he wanted to and the marketing he chose.

"I am very fussy when it comes to marketing to make sure all the properties are perfect,” he said.

"I am a big believer in close enough is not good enough.

"If you think you can do better, do better.

"Close enough is not good enough here.

"All those little things I wanted to implement and build a company I am proud of.”

So in early June 2016, Mr Murphy wrote up a business plan which he said was "completely fabricated”.

"I had no idea what I was doing,” he admitted.

They spent their first $30,000 loan on a website, graphic designer and a work car.

He bought a computer for $100 from eBay and a fold up table from Bunnings as a desk. This became his office in the laundry at their home.

Boom Real Estate officially began business on August 1, 2016.

At first, it was a really nerve-racking few months, he said.

"We didn't sell a property for the first four weeks, every week pressure was mounting,” Mr Murphy said.

399 Farm St, Norman Gardens, was the first property Paul Murphy sold through his own agency, Boom Real Estate. Real Estate

The first house they sold was in early September. It was 399 Farm Street, Norman Gardens, a three bedroom, two bathroom brick home.

"It was fantastic and they are still friends of mine to this day,” he said.

"That one was a bit of reassurance that we were heading in the right direction.”

The first home got the ball rolling, with the next one at Riverside Estate. It was record-breaker for the highest sale price in the estate still to this day.

"Into November we started selling two properties, and by December we had sold four properties and we then we started consistently selling properties from there on and we were away,” Mr Murphy said.

After eight months, Aleisha quit her full-time job in real estate to help with property management.

Then in April this year, they moved into their Rockhampton CBD office on Denham Street between Quay and East streets.

"There is a huge difference in doing things by myself than bringing people in, learning how to be a manager, figuring out how everything works,” he said.

Attention to detail is also integral in the business success.

"When a property does go out, it has my 100 per cent support that is the best that property can look,” he said.

"And when we sell a property for an owner, we get them the absolute top price they could possibly get in town.

"When we work with a client we try to get them the absolute best result we can

"It's a really big deal for someone selling a house, especially for someone who doesn't do it often.

"Just trying to talk them through the whole process so they know someone has their back through that period.”

A major success for the business has been the Riverview estate. The northside estate has been on their books for about five months and there is now six blocks left from around 20.

"For time on the market our sales have been good, we are selling for high prices too, its river front or golf course front,” Mr Murphy said.

A month into the new financial year, Mr Murphy said the Rockhampton region real estate market is quite "literally booming”.

This can be seen from open houses with one Wandal property seeing 27 groups on the first open day. Most properties are seeing an average of six to 10 groups per property.

"There has been a huge shift in the market since October, November last year when Adani was mentioned,” he said.

"That definitely sparked investors from down south to buy up here, and this year with the mines firing the way they are people have more confidence in their jobs, they are going to banks and getting loans, buying houses.

"People are upgrading houses, trying to get that better one while it is still lower.”

Vacancy rates are also very low and rental properties are only lasting a matter of days before they are snatched up, he said.

Boom Real Estate made the transition into commercial around four months ago and Mr Murphy said the market is tracking well with properties leased quickly and active buyers looking for properties.

"The whole market is the best I have seen it and I can only see it getting for the next five years,” he said.