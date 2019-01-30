'Humbled and overwhelmed': Brian Dorey reacts to award

JUST days after being named Livingstone Shire's Citizen of The Year, Brian Dorey has thanked the local community for their continued support.

In a letter to The Morning Bulletin, Mr Dorey expressed his surprise over being chosen as the Citizen of The Year, saying he has been humbled by the experience.

"I am humbled and totally overwhelmed by the honour of receiving the 2019 Livingstone Shire Australia Day Citizen of the Year award. There is no greater honour than being judged by your peers.

I am thankful for the long life I have enjoyed and the prospect of my 90th birthday less than six weeks away. I have to say, How wonderful is life above the turf. It's so exciting to read the hatches and dispatches in The Morning Bulletin every morning... to see I'm not in there!

I have so much to be thankful for, and gratitude to thousands of people who have been part of my life over the past almost 60 years.

Foremost is my wonderful wife Olive and our family of eight children, 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Life was normally busy until the mid-1970s, then all hell broke loose when I sold my general store at Cooee Bay and became a full time journalist, got elected to Livingstone Shire Council, and married Olive.

We both took off like a rocket, launched into more than 20 organisations. I went into Local Government orbit of Council committees and 14 Central Queensland Regional Local Government organisations, apart from 18 years in stage musicals and light opera to maintain my sanity........Olive was smart to join me, as that gave us a chance see each other!

The years have gone by like a blur...... We rode this roller coaster until 2011. I had never been in for a service, for new sparks plugs, a check on the big end, the universal, bearings and brakes. A bit of wear and tear had taken toll with the main mechanisms.

Thanks to Olive's wonderful care and organisational skills, I cashed in on advanced medical and surgical techniques for five spare parts including my sight.

Here I am, alive and kicking with the chance to complete a few more projects.

My life has been extraordinarily rich in experience, diversity, enthusiasm, friendship and inspiration. For that, I have to thank my wife Olive, my family, my friends, and all the people on the Capricorn Coast, in Livingstone Shire and Central Queensland who have been with me on this journey. Thank you all, it has been such a wonderful exploration of communities, I wouldn't have missed it for quids. With my sincere thanks to you all.”

Brian Dorey.