Hundreds apply as Hastings launch new apprentice push

Leighton Smith
| 20th Jul 2017 4:00 AM
APPRENTICE INTAKE: Four Rockhampton apprentices were among the 21 hired by Hastings Deering at the start of the year.
APPRENTICE INTAKE: Four Rockhampton apprentices were among the 21 hired by Hastings Deering at the start of the year. Contributed

IN another positive sign for the local economy, Hastings Deering has revealed this year's intake of apprentices would be their largest since 2014.

Hastings Deering is one of the largest employers in Rockhampton with 458 staff and each year there is a surge of interest when application process is opened for new apprenticeships.

Last year over 1000 applications were received by Hastings Deering with 21 lucky apprentices getting the nod, 4 of them from Rockhampton.

It has been exclusively revealed to the Morning Bulletin that there were six apprentice positions up for grabs in this year's intake and early indications suggested they were on track to surpass the number of applications received last year.

Apprenticeships are on offer for Auto Electricians, Boilermakers, Diesel Fitters, Fitter Machinists (AustChrome), Mechanical Fitters and Electrical Fitters. Applications can be made on line.

Apprenticeships are for four years with the ability to complete earlier: all apprentices receive a nationally recognised qualification.

Mitchell Whiting, 22, knows all about the pressure to get an apprenticeship having been through the process twice.

The former Capella State High School (Emerald) student was lucky enough to complete an engine reconditioning apprenticeship with Hastings Deering and wanting to future-proof his career, applied for a diesel fitting apprenticeship.

"With so much competition in the workforce I really wanted to make myself the most employable I could be," Mitchell said.

"You know there will be a stack of applicants, you just have to have a go at it.

"One thing I did notice was how surprised the interviewers were when I arrived dressed well.

"Even though you are applying for a trade position you still need to present yourself well.

"I couldn't believe there were people turning up in thongs and board shorts."

This increase to Hastings Deering's apprenticeships intake flies in the face of data shows apprenticeships have declined in Australia: the number of registered apprentices fell by 15,000 between 2013 and 2015.

Hastings Deering's General Manager-People and External Affairs Vincent Cosgrove said even though the resource sector was cyclical: continuing with apprenticeships was critical to avoid a skills shortage in the future.

"Applications come from all over Australia because our training is second to none," Mr Cosgrove said.

"While we expect the numbers to again be in the thousands applicants should not be discouraged from applying because our selection process is quite thorough - everybody has a chance.

"This is a very exciting time to be an apprentice with Hastings Deering, last year we offered 84 fourth-year apprentices on-going roles, their four years of hard work paying off with continued employment. This year 18 of the apprentices come from Queensland (Brisbane, Mt Isa, Rockhampton, Mackay, Townsville, Cairns) and three from the NT.

"We are an equal opportunity employer who actively looks to recruit across the broad community spectrum including female and indigenous apprentices. And of course we welcome mature age candidates applying for apprentice positions because they bring with them a wealth of experience."

Hastings Deering employs around 3000 people with 15% of our workforce female. More than 5% of the workforce is made up of apprentices: employed in diesel fitting, auto electrical and fabrication roles. Since 1989 Hastings Deering has trained almost 1500 apprentices and in 2017 remains one of the largest trainers of apprentice diesel fitters in Australia.

The company is a registered training organisation with 'state of the art' training centres in Brisbane, Central Queensland and PNG.

The biggest Hastings apprentice sign-on in years is a tangible sign economy is recovering and comes as other businesses around Rockhampton also show signs that the local economy is on the improve.

While there is no denying business conditions remain challenging in the Rockhampton region there are positive signs coming out of a number of sectors.

A leading real estate agent reports more consistent weeks for sales in the past two months, valuer Heron Todd White notes a drop in the rental vacancy rate to about 7% (after being over 8%), an electrical retail store is enjoying its best period in some time, a pest controller advise a sharp jump in pre-purchase inspections for home sales.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  apprenticeship intake apprenticeships auto electricians boilermakers diesel fitters electrical fitters fitter machinists hastings deering mechanical fitters mitchell whiting vincent cosgrove

