Hundreds apply for jobs as CQ mine ramps up production

OPERATIONS are ramping up at a Central Queensland mine site, south of Emerald, with more than 40 jobs available.

Programmed Skilled Workforce is handling recruitment for the mine.

READ: 600 jobs on way as mine reopening approved.

"We have multiple vacancies for ASAP starts for motivated individuals with a commitment to high work standards and safety," says Cass Mayer, who works for Programmed Skilled Workforce.

"An exciting opportunity exists for experienced dump truck operators looking for permanent roles working in the south-west Bowen Basin, at an open cut coal mine 1.5 hours south of Emerald."

She said at least 40 positions needed to be filled at the site, which was ramping up production.

So far hundreds of people have already applied.

Ms Mayer said it wasn't too late to apply.

She said key elements of the roles included:

Drive-in, drive-out operation;

12.5 hour shifts on a 7/7 rotational day and night roster;

One of the best camps in Queensland with exceptional meals supplied, a fully-equipped modern gym and personal trainers free of charge.

For more information call Cass Mayer on 3714 7560 or apply online at the www.programmed.com.au website.