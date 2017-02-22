33°
News

Hundreds apply for jobs as CQ mine ramps up production

22nd Feb 2017 9:44 AM
Mine expansion 2007Photo Daily Mercury Archives
Mine expansion 2007Photo Daily Mercury Archives Daily Mercury Archives

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

OPERATIONS are ramping up at a Central Queensland mine site, south of Emerald, with more than 40 jobs available.

Programmed Skilled Workforce is handling recruitment for the mine.

READ: 600 jobs on way as mine reopening approved.

"We have multiple vacancies for ASAP starts for motivated individuals with a commitment to high work standards and safety," says Cass Mayer, who works for Programmed Skilled Workforce.

"An exciting opportunity exists for experienced dump truck operators looking for permanent roles working in the south-west Bowen Basin, at an open cut coal mine 1.5 hours south of Emerald."

She said at least 40 positions needed to be filled at the site, which was ramping up production.

So far hundreds of people have already applied.

Ms Mayer said it wasn't too late to apply.

She said key elements of the roles included:

  • Drive-in, drive-out operation;
  • 12.5 hour shifts on a 7/7 rotational day and night roster;
  • One of the best camps in Queensland with exceptional meals supplied, a fully-equipped modern gym and personal trainers free of charge.

For more information call Cass Mayer on 3714 7560 or apply online at the www.programmed.com.au website.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  central queensland jobs central queensland mining jobs mining mining jobs

Just In

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Hundreds apply for jobs as CQ mine ramps up production

Hundreds apply for jobs as CQ mine ramps up production

Wanted: Workers for mine site with one of Qld's best camps, which includes fully-equipped gym with free personal trainers.

WARNING: 'If you've got a garden, you're going to have a snake'

Rockhampton snake catcher Ben Hansen. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Rocky snake catcher called out to multiple cases daily

It's official: Petrol price rip-off worst in years

Australia is facing some of its highest petrol prices.

Brisbane retail prices the highest of the large five cities

Demolition crews make historic find on Capricorn Coast

Local Disaster Coordination Centre concept plans

50-year-old plaques returned to their original owner

Local Partners

WARNING: 'If you've got a garden, you're going to have a snake'

Rocky snake catcher issues warning as 'extremely toxic' Eastern Brown snake call-outs increase across region

REVEALED: Multi-million dollar project rising from ground

PROGRESS: 2017 is set to be the year of growth and opportunity for the service with the staff and crew at the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

RACQ Helicopter Rescue Service are excited for construction.

Why the Rocket Man won't be landing in Rockhampton

epa05642885 British singer-songwriter and composer, Sir Elton John performs in the Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 22 November 2016. EPA/PAUL BERGEN

Bulletin asks the hard questions after today's big news

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

Bliss N Eso announce tribute show for stuntman

AUSSIE hip hop outfit Bliss N Eso have announced they will play a tribute show for the stuntman killed during the filming of their music video.

MOVIE REVIEW: Trainspotting sequel as good as original

Ewen Bremner in a scene from the movie T2: Trainspotting.

Director Danny Boyle proves sequels can be done well.

How Karl Stefanovic's wife, kids found out about girlfriend

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough after their day on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Pictures splashed across tabloid were shock to family

WATCH: Toowoomba opera hopeful's incredible voice

Kaitlyn Orange attends Opera Queensland auditions at Empire Theatres for Opera at Jimbour, Saturday, February 18, 2017.

Opera hopefuls vie for parts in performance at Jimbour House

MKR turns spiteful in suddendeath elimination

Alyse and Matt battled Josh and Amy in a spiteful elimination cook-off.

Bottom of the ladder faces off in spiteful sudden-death cook-off.

Jilted Married At First Sight groom rejected again

Is Married at First Sight groom's second chance over already?

Why the Rocket Man won't be landing in Rockhampton

epa05642885 British singer-songwriter and composer, Sir Elton John performs in the Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 22 November 2016. EPA/PAUL BERGEN

Bulletin asks the hard questions after today's big news

PARENTS PARADISE, KIDS ADVENTURE LAND!

11-13 Laura Close, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 4 $530,000 NEG

Situated on 1 acre, this large, low set, unique, family home is located in a prestigious cul-de-sac and provides the ultimate family living lifestyle! The massive...

Affordable modern living!!

83 Victoria Street, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $305,000 NEG

This is a beauty to consider and at an affordable price tag! The home has been REDUCED AND THE OWNER HAS INSTRUCTED ME TO SELL! Here you have a low maintenance...

SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME WEST ROCKY

3 Heilbronn Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $240,000

604m2 in QUIET cul-de-sac with PERFECT Neighbours. Imagine your Family safe and sound at this NEW address! - With plentiful storage, BIG lock up downstairs area +...

MASSIVE SHED &amp; 4 + BEDROOMS!

12 Ranger Street, Gracemere 4702

House 4 1 4 $239,000 NEG

HOT POTATO - HOT POTATO !!! WOW What a little beauty! This Gracemere home has it all. Firstly, how can you go past the MASSIVE 12m x 6m powered shed. Perfect for...

Premium Home Site – Without the High Price Tag

33 Buccaneer Avenue, Lammermoor 4703

Residential Land Boasting 270 Degree views on 998m2 this is one of the most ... $195,000

Boasting 270 Degree views on 998m2 this is one of the most affordable Ocean view sites on the coast. Elevated on top of Buccaneer Ave in close proximity to...

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS - SEPARATE GRANNY FLAT

655 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 3 2 $425,000

Incredibly well positioned for buyers after peace, privacy and their own space to do their own thing not far from CBD - Positioned in a WHISPER quiet location...

Family Home with a Pool, 5 Bedrooms plus Office in Frenchville!

319 Philp Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 2 $429,000

This fantastic property is definitely the very best buy in Frenchville, with all the amazing features that is on offer. This very family friendly home is certainly...

Ultra-Modern Kitchen, New Ensuite and In-Ground Pool

331 Hobler Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $449,000

What a truly unique property! This home is jam packed full of character, once you step inside the front door you will be in awe of its sheer beauty. This location...

FOR SALE FREESTANDING INNER CITY INDUSTRIAL SHED and HARDSTAND

273 Bolsover Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Commercial Perfectly positioned in the light industry hub of Rockhampton's CBD, this freestanding ... Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned in the light industry hub of Rockhampton's CBD, this freestanding brick and metal clad building is now available for sale. The location and...

Pool, Shed and a Deck!

17 Harwood Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 2 Auction on Site...

Conveniently located this home has everything a growing family would require. Step inside and be greeted by rich, polished timber floors and open plan living. ...

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Rocky rentals close to the mark

For Rent sign in front of new house

Far better placed than other CQ cities

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!