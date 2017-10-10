Hundreds apply for Rocky's Adani jobs

ROCKHAMPTON FIRST: The boundaries for Rockhampton Regional Council.

ALREADY 500 people have eagerly registered to be part of 1,700 exclusive Rockhampton workers to service the massive Adani mine.

On the back of the mining giant's decision for Rocky to be a major FIFO Hub for the Galilee Basin coal mine, local workers and businesses had already taken advantage of the huge opportunity.

After successfully bidding to be one of two major FIFO Hubs, Rockhampton has been honoured exclusivity of a guaranteed 1,700 jobs for people living within the boundaries for the mine's construction phase.

The open cut and underground coal mine will employee thousands of people in the region in initial stages to construct the camp site, airport, railway line and mine.

An Adani spokesperson said "minimum skill requirements" were necessary for the positions similar to the criteria of workers at Bowen Basin.

"The majority of jobs available will be advertised by the company's contractors with clear indication of where it will be held," they said.

"There has already been a strong response from local business in Rockhampton and surrounding areas."

Jobs required include positions in civil engineering, surveying, earthworks, electrical, building, carpentry, plant operations and metal fabrication.

There will also be positions available in accommodation services, food and beverage services and cleaning as well as heavy machinery works and environmental science.

Key features of the mega mine will see a new rail line constructed, coal handling and processing, heavy industrial area and water supply infrastructure.

The Queensland mine will have a peak yield of 60m tonnes of coal extracted each year and will provide 30 years of employment and exponential economic growth to the region.

Further jobs will then be available in the mine, 160km north-west of Clermont, in operations and mine production for Central Queenslanders.

Adani specified the Rockhampton Region as the restricted boundary to take advantage of the cemented FIFO jobs with a final arrangement to fund $15.5m to the mine's new airport putting them over the line.

An Adani spokesperson said 500 people had already registered however they said people living outside the locality were still welcome to apply.

"Rockhampton and Townsville councils have paid for exclusivity when it comes to FIFO and that deal will be honoured," they said.

"But there is nothing to stop people driving to the job if they get a job, be that construction or operational."

For people making the move to Rocky, Adani had also correlated some available jobs in the region for workers' spouses and family.

Adani were currently taking applications through it's 'Work Adani, Live Rockhampton' portal partnered with Rockhampton Regional Council.

The portal supplied all importation for job applications and advice for soon-to-be residents of CQ.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said the opportunity this deal has brought to the region could not be overstated.

"Our locals are truly in the box seat for these new jobs," she said.

"It means more jobs, more people, more investment and a better standard of living.

"For others, Rockhampton will become their new home and with them will come their families."

Rockhampton Regional Council were also creating a role to offer help for potential residents moving to the area.

Applicants could enquire for jobs at the Work Adani, Live Rockhampton site.