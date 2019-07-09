Menu
Hundreds escape massive fire at popular NQ campground

9th Jul 2019 7:47 AM
Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of campers have been evacuated from a popular camping ground in the northwest after a huge fire tore through the main caravan park building overnight.

Paramedics responded to Adels Grove, Wills Road at Lawn Hill just after 1am following a structural fire reportedly involving multiple buildings.

 

#BREAKING: ADELS GROVE FIRE Around 500 campers have been evacuated from the popular Adels Grove camping spot overnight...

Posted by ABC North West Queensland on Monday, 8 July 2019

 

About 500 people were evacuated, with only one person requiring treatment for a minor ember burn prior to Queensland Ambulance Service crews' arrival.

Park operators were reportedly alerted to the blaze shortly before 1am, which engulfed the reception and restaurant building.

Fire crews, police and paramedics from Doomadgee and Burketown were called to assist.

Adels Grove Camping Ground is an eco-sensitive park on Lawn Hill Creek, located 10 kilometres downstream from Boodjamulla (Lawn Hill) National Park in the Gulf Of Carpentaria.

Investigations into the blaze are continuing.

