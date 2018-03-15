Hundreds expected as Rocky weekend phenomenon hits milestone

Competitors head for home at the Rockhampton Parkrun at the Botanical Gardens.

Competitors head for home at the Rockhampton Parkrun at the Botanical Gardens. PAM MCKAY

RUNNING: Event director Craig McCormack is expecting as many as 500 participants to turn out to celebrate Rockhampton parkrun's second anniversary this weekend.

The free, 5km timed event is held at 7am each Saturday at the city's Botanic Gardens and attracts people of all ages and fitness levels.

About 270 attended the first Rockhampton parkrun and the average attendance sits at 210.

McCormack said there would be a green theme on Saturday given it was St Patrick's Day.

More than 400 entrants turned out for the Rockhampton parkrun's first anniversary on Saturday. PAM MCKAY

"At our first anniversary we had 427 participants and over the past 12 months we've introduced a lot of new people to parkrun,” he said.

"It's always an unknown, a lot depends on the weather and how people wake up on the morning, but I'd like to think we'd push 500 this time around.

"We're encouraging people, whether they're newcomers or regulars, fast or slow, young or old, to come along and celebrate that Rockhampton parkrun has made it through two years.”

Runners stride into action on the parkrun course at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. PAM MCKAY

McCormack said parkrun had contributed a lot to the local community, and there were now more than 3500 registered parkrunners.

He said every participant had their own reason for getting involved.

"I say that people's reasons are personal. Obviously fitness is a great drawcard, others are there because it's a nice way to spend time with family.

"I think a lot of the people are there because of the community atmosphere and the social engagement they get from an event like this.

"You don't have to run, you can walk; the main thing is that you bring a smile and enjoy yourself.”

For more information or to register for Saturday's event, go to parkrun.com.au/rockhampton/