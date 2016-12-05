Hundreds farewell Rockhampton firefighter

Firefighters and appliances during the Last Turn Out in honour of their colleague Jason Caswell.

EACH emergency service was represented at the funeral of a Central Queensland firefighter today.

Family members, friends and colleagues said their last goodbyes to Jason Caswell who died in light plane crash at Hedlow Airstrip on November 25.

About 600 people attended the funeral at the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Yaamba Rd.

Rockhampton firefighter Greg Watts spoke at the funeral, talking about Jason's passion for technical rescue and how much respect he had from all of his colleagues.

"He wasn't a big noter and seemed to fly under the radar at times,” he said.

"His passing has left a void in our shift that possibly can't be filled.”

Jason's daughter Darci had written a story about her dad, which was read out by family friend Natasha Salanitri while Jason's wife Karen held Darci in her arms.

Jason's niece also wrote a story about her uncle with part of it talking about Uncle Jason being the Lego King.

The funeral was followed with the procession going past the Rockhampton Fire Station in Kent St with a full guard of honour and the Last Turn Out.