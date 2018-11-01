Hundreds gather to celebrate Bev and Olivia

Rockhampton Girls Grammar School teacher Corinne Shaw speaks about Olivia, always a keen pupil and excited to start school with her sister Sophie.

Rockhampton Girls Grammar School teacher Corinne Shaw speaks about Olivia, always a keen pupil and excited to start school with her sister Sophie. Michelle Gately

A LITTLE girl eager to follow in her big sister's footsteps, counting down the days until she too could don navy tartan as a Girls Grammar girl.

This was how Olivia Harwood's prep teacher remembered the bubbly 17-year-old who left an indelible mark on the whole school community.

Olivia would paint denim jackets with slogans for friends. Michelle Gately

Several hundred people packed out Rockhampton Girls Grammar School's assembly hall and other rooms to watch a moving memorial service celebrating the lives of two formidable women.

Olivia was killed in a tragic school holiday car crash in October, and her mother Bev died in hospital a week later.

The school was a sea of yellow, with friends of Bev's joking it was the largest gathering of minions, the yellow cartoon creatures, in recent times.

READ: Family pay tribute to caring mother and daughter

Rockhampton Girls Grammar School students march up to a service celebrating the lives of Bev and Olivia Harwood. Michelle Gately

In an emotional service, there were plenty of chuckles as friends recounted Olivia's quirky sense of humour, determination to make any dream come true, and immense love of dogs.

Bev's podiatry colleagues remembered her dedication to dressing up as an elf during every day of December, or pounding the pavement dressed as Where's Wally at Relay for Life.

Jacalean Wines said of Bev and Olivia that they were "too young and too good" for everyone to be gathered to remember their lives, but they both made the world a better place.