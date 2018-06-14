Hundreds head to Paradise Lagoons for barrel racing bonanza

PRIZE POOL: ABHA Cap Coast committee member Jemma Volker, president Suzy Patteson and treasurer Jodie Humble with the five trophy saddles on offer at this weekend's Circuit Classic at Paradise Lagoons.

PRIZE POOL: ABHA Cap Coast committee member Jemma Volker, president Suzy Patteson and treasurer Jodie Humble with the five trophy saddles on offer at this weekend's Circuit Classic at Paradise Lagoons.

BARREL RACING: The biggest barrel racing weekend ever held in Queensland will launch into action at Paradise Lagoons tomorrow.

Hundreds of the country's best riders will converge on the campdrafting complex 16km west of Rockhampton for three days of non-stop action.

For the first time, the National Barrel Horse of Australia State Show will be run in conjunction with the Australian Barrel Horse Association Cap Coast Circuit Classic.

The state show, being held in Central Queensland for the first time, has attracted 80 open and 40 junior competitors from the nine districts.

They will be chasing not only the prestigious buckles on offer but also the chance to qualify for the NBHA World Titles to be held in Georgia, USA.

Tammy Neal will be in action at Paradise Lagoons this weekend. JEM PHOTOGRAPHY

ABHA Cap Coast president Suzy Patteson said record nominations had been received, with 160 starters in the open divisional and 40 nominations from interstate, CQ and North Queensland for the feature event, the Classic.

Competitors will chase the more than $30,000 in prizes on offer including, for the first time, five trophy saddles.

Three of them will go to the winners in the Top 10 Fastest Runs Shootout, the Martin Saddlery Futurity for horses aged four, five and six, and the Aligned Chiropractor Maturity for horses aged seven, eight and nine.

Young riders have not been forgotten, with RMR Rockhampton Metal Recyclers trophy saddle for the Fastest Junior Run and the quickest in the pee wees to take home the new Sunpalms Motel trophy saddle.

Patteson is delighted with nominations for the Classic and promised a highly entertaining weekend.

Kristy Rodgers will compete in the Futurity. Chris Ison ROK040616cbarrel6

"Barrel futurities are fast becoming a prestigious event where successful horses and riders can make their name in the sport as trainers, spotlight a breed and boost the value of the horse,” she said.

"With a big field of starters in the Futurity this year, strong competition is guaranteed when the clocks fire up in the arena.”

Shellie Miller, who was recently crowned the winner of a Futurity in Warwick on her flashy chestnut stallion Roc N Nickleback, will start among the favourites.

Another strong contenders include Joelene Seeds from Western Queensland, Moree's Wendy Caban and Tamworth's Bianca Canham.

A Central favourite is Kristy Rodger's Harleys Solid Roc, a big buckskin with plenty of natural athletic talent.

Patteson said while there would be quality racing across the board, it was the Maturity that had everyone talking.

Amber Patteson is among the favourites for the Maturity. Allan Reinikka ROK091016abarrel1

Amber Patteson's Razzle Roc, which won the event in 2016 as well as the 2017 Australian National Futurity in Tamworth, will lead the local charge.

Decorated competitor Leanne Caban, from Emerald, on gelding Morns Akka Dakka Roc has had some big wins in the open rodeo ranks and will also prove a force to be reckoned with.

Patteson said this year's event was also designed to give back to the community, with the highly anticipated men's calcutta barrel race on Saturday night raising awareness and funds for Rockhampton Riding for the Disabled.

Eight riders from the local RDA will compete in the inaugural Riding for the Disabled Barrel Race on Sunday morning, which will also raise vital funds for the organisation.

Competition in the NBHA State Show starts at 10am tomorrow, with the AHBA Cap Coast Circuit Classic starting at 8am on Saturday with finals in both events on Sunday.