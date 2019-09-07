Hundreds join protest against abortion bill

Hundreds of right to life protesters have gathered outside International Convention Centre in Darling Harbour to rally against the abortion bill.

The rally is taking place at the same time as the NSW Liberal Party State Council, where an urgency motion condemning the bill is set to be moved by the conservatives for debate.

Both Ms Berejiklian and Prime Minister Scott Morrison are scheduled to appear at the council meeting later this morning.

The rally was addressed by Liberal MP Kevin Connolly, who has along with fellow frontbencher Tanya Davies has threatened to sit on the crossbench should key amendments to the decriminalisation bill not be adopted.

Hundreds of right to life protesters gathered at Darling Harbour today. Picture: Brendan Read

Mr Connolly accused his team of backing a bill put forward by independent Alex Greenwich at "breakneck speed" with little consultation.

"I'm a member of the liberal party," he said.

"I've been a member of the liberal party for 28 years. But I've been placed in a position for the last six weeks where I can no longer guarantee that.

"I've been placed in a position where my own side of politics has ambushed me and ambushed you and ambushed the community of NSW."

Tanya Davies will sit on the crossbench should key amendments to the bill not be adopted. Picture: Brendan Read

To chants of "kill the process" and "stand for life", Ms Davies urged protesters to keep fighting.

The former women's minister has been lobbying for a ban on gender selection, legal provisions to ensure babies that survived an abortion were given appropriate care, and more rigour than "just two doctors" before an abortion beyond 22 weeks was conducted.

"It is not good enough for our communities to have such an extreme abortion bill rushed through the NSW Parliament and imposed upon our community without due process, without due consultation happening across every stakeholder across the community across this state," she said.

"Ladies and gentlemen, keep fighting"

Health minister Brad Hazzard, who is under fire from conservative MPs for his role in pushing forward with the bill, will not be attending the meeting, instead heading overseas for a medical conference.