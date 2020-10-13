Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Parenting

Hundreds of child cares not up to standard

Geoff Egan
by and Geoff Egan
13th Oct 2020 8:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

More than 350 Queensland childcare centres do not meet the national quality standards.

According to the ratings released through the Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority, 368 Queensland child care and kindergartens do not meet the national quality standards.

 

 

 

Those centres are all categorised as "working towards the national quality standards".

As on October, no Queensland centres fall into the lowest category - "Significant Improvement Required".

Despite the hundreds of centres that do not meet the national standards, some have not been inspected for years.

 

 

 

Two kindergartens on the remote Moa Island run through the Tagai State College and have not been inspected since 2013 despite being categorised as "working towards the national quality standards".

Three centres, including another Tagai State College kindergarten on Mabuiag Island as well as, C & K Mossman Community Kindergarten in Mossman, and Hamilton House Early Childhood Centre in Hamilton have not been inspected since 2014.

 

 

 

Originally published as Hundreds of child cares not up to standard

More Stories

below standard childcare childcare centres editors picks parenting

Just In

    Amazon Prime Day deals start

    Amazon Prime Day deals start
    • 13th Oct 2020 9:26 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: Latest news in politics, business and sport

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Latest news in politics, business and sport

        News See the top headlines from yesterday, Monday October 12

        LETTERS: ‘Some common decency would be nice’

        Premium Content LETTERS: ‘Some common decency would be nice’

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        HOT TOPIC: Should people be allowed to die with dignity?

        Premium Content HOT TOPIC: Should people be allowed to die with dignity?

        News Here’s where Rockhampton’s election candidates stand on the voluntary assisted...

        How photos from helicopter led police to illegal campers

        Premium Content How photos from helicopter led police to illegal campers

        Crime Several vehicles and people were spotted in the Shoalwater Bay Military Training...