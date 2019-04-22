Hundreds of coal mining jobs heading to Central Queensland

SALE FINALISED: Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan, Queensland Resources Council Chief Executive Ian Macfarlane and Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar at the Gregory Crinum Mine in 2018.

AFTER four years in mothballs, the Gregory Crinum Mine is set to hire hundreds of Central Queensland workers before the end of the year.

Located in the Bowen Basin 60km north east of Emerald, the $100 million sale of the hard coking coal mine to Japanese company Sojitz Corporation, was finalised last week.

The Sojittz Corporation also owns the Minerva Mine and Meteor Downs South thermal coal mines in the Bowen Basin.

A spokesman for the company expected the Gregory and other associated mines in the area would employ between 200 to 300 workers by the end of the year.

The site includes Crinum underground mine, Gregory open cut mine, undeveloped coal resources, and on-site facilities including coal handling plants, administration, and maintenance workshops.

Before its closure, the BHP Mitsubishi Alliance operated site had an annual capacity of 6 million tonnes of metallurgical (steel making) coal, with Sojitz now planing to extract 3 million tonnes annually over a 20-year period.

President of the Emerald Chamber of Commerce Victor Cominos welcomed the mines change of ownership and the involvement of the new owners who have already been active in the Emerald community.

"The Emerald business community welcomed the commitment that the majority of the workforce - if not all - will come from Emerald and its surrounds,” Mr. Cominos said.

"We are delighted to hear that the new owners are going to implement rosters that would allow for a 'lifestyle in the region' rather than the alternative flyin fly-out approach.

"It is better for the local community that employees return to their families after every shift rather than residing in camp-style accommodation.”