Dead fish on the banks of Yeppen Lagoon
Dead fish on the banks of Yeppen Lagoon
Hundreds of dead fish cause stench at Yeppen Lagoon

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
17th Feb 2020 6:24 PM
South Rockhampton residents who take their dogs for a walk along the picturesque Yeppen Lagoon track were stopped in their tracks Monday afternoon.

Hundreds of dead fish have washed up where the lagoon waters crossed over the pathway, following record rains late last week.

Councillor Drew Wickerson was on hand to assess the fishkill which he conjectured may have been caused by deoxygenated water.

The rotting fish and muddy water has also caused quite a stench in the area.

The Morning Bulletin recently reported on the invasive weed which had taken over the Yeppen Lagoon over the past few, dry months.

The Lagoon, which is on the entry into Rockhampton, began running for the first time in months last week.

