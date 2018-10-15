Hundreds of Hail Creek mine jobs go

Glencore's Hail Creek mine workforce of about 1360 will be cut down to 930.

GLOBAL resources giant Glencore will sack hundreds of Hail Creek mine workers in what it has dubbed a "restructure” of its operations.

The mine's workforce of about 1360 will be cut to 930 following meetings at Mackay showgrounds on Monday - meaning a total of 430 workers will lose their jobs.

In March, Glencore purchased Hail Creek coal mine and the Valeria coal development project from Rio Tinto for $1.7 billion.

Glencore released a statement about the job losses but would not allow the Daily Mercury to sit in on one of the meetings at the showgrounds on Monday afternoon.

"Glencore has today provided employees at its Hail Creek open cut coal operations in Central Queensland with an outline of changes proposed for the mine,” a spokesperson said.

"It follows a review of operations that has been under way since Glencore took over operational management as new owners on August 1.

The Daily Mercury was refused entry to one of the meetings held by Glencore at Mackay Showground. Luke Mortimer

"The key changes are: Reconfiguration of the mine from a two dragline operation to a truck and shovel operation, with an attendant reduction in fleet (and the) introduction of a 7-on / 7-off roster system.

"The changes will affect around 30 per cent of the mine's current workforce.”

Glencore said a review it had undertaken had identified "a number of areas where efficiency and productivity can be improved”, including fundamental changes to the mining methods used”.

"Our proposed changes are designed to ensure the ongoing viability of operations and reduce costs to improve the overall business position,” the spokesperson said.

"Unfortunately, it will mean the mine's workforce of approximately 1360 will reduce to 930 when all changes have been implemented.”

Glencore said the "reconfiguration” would be phased in over the next 18 months, with most changes expected to be in place by the second quarter of 2019.

Hail Creek mine workers flow into the meeting held by Glencore to hear their fate. Luke Mortimer

"Glencore has asked employees for their feedback on the proposed changes ahead of their implementation,” the spokesperson said.

"We acknowledge the significant impact this will have on our workforce and their families, and we will have in place support services to assist and advise them.”

Glencore describes Hail Creek mine, about 120 kilometres south-west of Mackay in the northern Bowen Basin mining region, as a large scale, long-life open cut operation.