There has been plenty of interest in Travel Associates Rockhampton’s unique weekend getaway, which includes direct flights from Rockhampton to Uluru.
Hundreds of inquiries about Rocky-Uluru direct flights

Pam McKay
6th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Staff at Travel Associates Rockhampton have fielded more than 300 inquiries about their weekend getaway which includes direct flights from the Beef Capital to Uluru.

Owner Debbie Rains said response had been overwhelming, with 86 of the 100 available seats already sold.

The Uluru weekend getaway will depart Rockhampton on Friday, February 26, and return on Sunday, February 28.

Ms Rains said pivoting the business to meet demand had been a priority as COVID impacted the travel industry.

She was keen to offer the direct Uluru experience to Rockhampton travellers after 300 people jetted off to the Red Centre last year on “Weekends by Travel Associates” charters in Townsville in Mackay.

“As we had such a success with our ‘Weekends’ product that launched last year, we have had a Rockhampton departure in the works for a while,” she said.

“Our Rocky clients are itching to get away.

“Offering our weekend adventure with flights direct from Rockhampton to Uluru and two nights and touring included gives people to tick off a bucket list destination conveniently and safely.

“We are so excited to be able to provide this option out of Rocky as we know logistically getting to places like Uluru can sometimes involve an entire day of travelling, with multiple flights and often an overnight stop somewhere.”

