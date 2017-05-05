27°
Hundreds of jobs ahead as construction starts on long-awaited project

Amber Hooker
| 5th May 2017 4:52 PM
GROUND BREAKING: Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne with Rockhampton Hospital acting executive director Wendy Hoey celebratre as demolition works mark the first stage of construction of the new mult-storey car park.
GROUND BREAKING: Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne with Rockhampton Hospital acting executive director Wendy Hoey celebratre as demolition works mark the first stage of construction of the new mult-storey car park. Amber Hooker

TENDERS are shortlisted for the long-awaited Rockhampton Hospital car park, a project estimated to tip $30 million.

Demolition works began for the development yesterday and marked the first stage of the construction process, expected to ramp up towards the end of the year.

Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne said during this time there is "no question” hundreds of jobs will be created.

"It's what I call a substantial medium project,” Mr Byrne said yesterday.

"We do know there will be hundreds of workers clock on and clock off on the site during the construction period.

"Obviously each phase of construction has a different set of skills and sub-contractors necessary, but it will be in the hundreds over the life of the construction, there's no question about that.”

Standing alongside Rockhampton Hospital acting executive director Wendy Hoey, Mr Byrne was elated to see movement on the project he says he had "quietly and consistently” advocated for over five years.

While final costings for the 500-bay, multi-level facility will not become available until the tender process is complete, Mr Byrne anticipates the successful applicants will be decided in coming weeks.

Ms Hoey said from herein, congestion would get worse before it got better as the existing car park essentially becomes a construction site.

She thanked the community in advance for their patience, highlighting the long-term benefits of better healthcare access for Central Queenslanders.

"For some people it's so hard to get a park they don't come to their healthcare appointments,” she said.

"So we are hoping with this completion of the car park there will be increased access, increased people receiving care and just generally easier for those people visiting the hospitals.”

Mr Byrne rebutted recent criticism of the Queensland Health Minister's comments the car park was not a "health priority project”, stating it did not impact the department's budget in "any way, shape or form”.

"That fact is it has never been about health, because this project has never been about pulling money out of the health budget,” he said of the development, which is 75% funded by the State Government.

"The discussions have always been between myself, the treasury and the treasurer.”

Until tenders are awarded, it remains unclear what exactly a $30 million, "plus or minus”, car park looks like, but there is speculation it may also include administration offices, a gift shop and medical suites.

During the election, the Federal Government pledged $7 million to the project, with the remainder of costs contributed by the State Government.

Once completed, ongoing maintenance will be funded by a pay-to-park scheme, which Mr Byrne said would involve a "modest set of fees” for users.

Topics:  bill byrne business construction development jobs queensland health rockhampton hospital rockhampton hospital car park tenders

