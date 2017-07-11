24°
News

Hundreds of jobs ahead as early NDIS rollout reaches Rocky

Amber Hooker
| 11th Jul 2017 3:46 PM
Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry.
Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry. Chris Ison ROK110717cndis2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A "LIFE CHANGING” service will soon benefit more than 2600 people living with a disability in the Rockhampton area, and create hundreds of new jobs.

The region is one of three in Queensland to get earlier access to the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) rollout.

From this November, existing clients of state disability services in the region will have access to the NDIS, and other eligible people will begin to enter the scheme from January 2018.

Assistant Minister for Social and Disability Services Jane Prentice and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry visited disability support service Home Assist this morning to discuss the rollout with providers and participants.

The Productivity Commission reports the NDIS is the largest social reform since Medicare, and will require around 70,000 additional disability support care workers (or around one in five new jobs created in Australia over the transition period).

L-R Michelle Landry, Zach Roberts, and Assistant Minister for Social Services and Disability Services Jane Prentice in Rockhampton.
L-R Michelle Landry, Zach Roberts, and Assistant Minister for Social Services and Disability Services Jane Prentice in Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK110717cndis1

The Morning Bulletin reported in January that once the NDIS was introduced, the number of people with disabilities receiving funding in Rockhampton was expected to grow to 4900 (about 96%).

This was according to disability support service Choice Passion Life CEO Rhys Kennedy, who forecast the workforce would initially grow to about 650-800 employees. He said once fully rolled out the NDIS would create 1500-1800 jobs in the region.

Ms Prentice and Ms Landry today dismissed criticisms from NSW front-line workers that the NDIS was being rushed at the expense of quality, with claims the process of writing individual plans for people's care was condensed from weeks down to hours, as reported by the ABC in June.

Ms Prentice said while any rollout would experience "teething problems”, the purpose of her visit was to identify and discuss any issues with participants and providers.

The NDIS aims to provide Australians under the age of 65 who have a permanent and significant disability with the reasonable and necessary supports they need to enjoy an ordinary life.

Ms Prentice said Rockhampton was an ideal location for an early rollout, given its existing services and number of people receiving State Government disability services who could be transferred over to the NDIS.

Assistant Minister for Social Services and Disability Services Jane Prentice in Rockhampton.
Assistant Minister for Social Services and Disability Services Jane Prentice in Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK110717cndis4

The Productivity Commission is conducting a review into NDIS costs in 2017 to inform the final design of the full scheme prior to starting.

Submissions to the Position Paper close today, and Ms Prentice said she looked forward to the findings.

"We always want to get the most info that we can, there's a range of issues particularly in areas like Rockhampton that Michelle has raised with me,” she said.

"Particularly about the cost of services, provision of services in regional and remote areas, just the range of services that are available is an issue.

"And as we have been discussing, there's opportunity for a lot more in the workforce and a lot more services, but we need to identify those, so that's why I look forward to those submissions.

Ms Landry has organised a National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) community information session in Rockhampton on July 17.

"We need to bring in not just providers but also their participants, so we know what people want and then we need the services to support that,” Ms Prentice said.

By full scheme in July 2019, an estimated 91,000 people in this state will have joined the NDIS.

The NDIS reforms will see the disability sector:

  • Moving away from eight separate State/Territory funding schemes to one uniform, national scheme.
  • Changing from block funding of disability service provider organisations by governments, to individualised funding for people with disabilities, based on individual needs assessments.
  • Ditching Australia's old welfare and charity model of disability funding, replacing it with a legislatively guaranteed "insurance" model whereby all Australians who meet the eligibility criteria are legally entitled to NDIS funding for all 'necessary and reasonable' supports.

For more information on when the NDIS is coming to your area, access and eligibility visit www.ndis.gov.au.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
BREAKING: Finger lickin' fury as KFC customers evacuated

BREAKING: Finger lickin' fury as KFC customers evacuated

KFC staff turning customers away as they wait for further police direction.

Shock 'eviction' leaves Yeppoon business owners heartbroken

BUSINESS BLOW: Wendy's Yeppoon owner Linda Robinson was devastated to discover she and husband Michael had 30 days to vacate their Keppel Bay Plaza shop.

The economic downturn couldn't crush them, but this news has

'Shagadelic' success: How disabled Rocky boy created 13 jobs

L-R Michelle Landry, Zach Roberts, and Assistant Minister for Social Services and Disability Services Jane Prentice in Rockhampton.

CHARISMATIC entrepreneur is enjoying the sweet taste of success

BREAKING: Meth lab linked to South Gladstone stabbing

METH LAB: Police are guarding the Lyons St property until forensic officers from Brisbane arrive to assist with its dismantling.

A 29-year-old man is in police custody.

Local Partners

No end in sight for Oaky Creek strike

Unions still striking a month after workers locked out of mine

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Yeppoon family cat missing for a year found 600km away

Khesan Horvat is reunited with cat Bludger 11 months after he disappeared.

"The chances were thin and everyone knew it, and I sadly knew it."

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Our golden girl back to open uni games this afternoon

Cyclist Anna Meares was chosen as flag bearer for the 2016 Rio Olympics after announcing her retirement from the sport of cycling.

Locals are encouraged to turn out and show their support

Australian Ninja Warrior: EP reveals show secrets

THE Executive Producer of Australia’s new favourite TV program has let us in on some of the show’s behind the scenes secrets.

'I’m 34 but I look 25': TV presenter's bizarre age cure

TV presenter Sommer Shiels has revealed the remedies she uses to keep ageing at bay.

Sommer Shiels says she eats fish placenta everyday to stay young

Harry Potter author wrote secret fairytale manuscript

JK Rowling manuscript may never be published

GOT star almost fired over spoiler

Yara and Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones.

NO SHOW takes secrecy more seriously than Game of Thrones.

Reality show ultimatum: ‘Use condoms or get out’

On Love Island, sex is just about expected.

CONTESTANTS on a notorious reality show have been given an ultimatum

Rocky man building international gaming empire

Shawn Mills

Rocky man co-founder of Infamous Quests

Guy Sebastian makes epic fail on TV show Behave Yourself

Claire Hooper is shocked by Sebastian’s comments.

Guy Sebastian is set to deliver a car-crash TV moment

Character style cottage in CBD Location!

9 Arthur Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 2 1 1 $279,000

This wonderful city cottage has been well maintained and offers plenty of features for comfortable living at a fraction of the price! Situated in Central Yeppoon...

Take Advantage of near new home!

6 Sea Salt Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Less than 12 months old all the hard work of building has been done for you to just simply move in and live the lifestyle you deserve! - Boasting 209m2 under roof...

Neat &amp; Complete!

35 Stevenson Street, Barlows Hill 4703

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy Coastal living at an affordable price in this fantastic Barlows Hill property just a few minutes from Farnborough Beach! Sea breezes flow through the home...

Great Location – Great Price!

117 Pacific Heights Road, Pacific Heights 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Offering spacious and comfortable living in a highly sought after location this modern open plan design with multiple living spaces is a wonderful place for your...

One of Yeppoon’s Premiere Character Homes!!

9 Hughes Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 2 4 Offers Over...

This is your opportunity to purchase a completely unique and characteristic style home that you simply will not find anywhere else in Yeppoon! Approximately 290m2...

This one Packs a Punch!

6 Eros Avenue, Barlows Hill 4703

House 3 2 1 $335,000

This very solid home in Barlows Hill presents a spacious open plan design sitting in a quiet street. Offering low-maintenance living and featuring a separate...

Sleek and Stylish with Ocean Views!

23 Waterview Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $459,000

This brand-new home on Waterview Drive is eligible for the first home buyers grant and would perfectly suite a young couple looking to buy their first home! With...

Beach Location + Pool &amp; Shed!

24A Sunflower Street, Kinka Beach 4703

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Situated in Kinka Beach just a short stroll to the beach or a minutes’ walk to the local fish and chip shop this property is perfect for a holiday beach house!

Affordable Ocean Views!

77 Dolphin Crescent, Taranganba 4703

House 3 2 2 $369,000

This refurbished high set house has a lot to offer including sea views and multiple entertainment options! Located in a well-established area in Taranganba and...

Hotel Freehold for Sale Rockhampton

385 Lakes Creek Road, Koongal 4701

Commercial Country Pub with 10 Boarding rooms~ upstairs or redevelopment site, the price ... $225,000 + GST

Country Pub with 10 Boarding rooms~ upstairs or redevelopment site, the price will surprise!! An absolutely amazing opportunity now exists to purchase this quaint...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Coast business heavyweight sells $3 million mansion

1 Kate Street Alex Heads

Coast businessman parts with $3 million home in biggest sale of week

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!