Hundreds of jobs created as $1 CQ mine reopens

Seam 3 at Blair Athol Mine, reportedly one of the largest coal seams in Australia and held some of the best coal mined and exported in the country. Photo Contributed

ONE of Queensland's oldest coal mines will reopen after being closed since 2012 bringing hundreds of jobs to the region.

Australian Mining today reported preparations are being made at the Blair Athol Mine, near Clermont, by Orion Mining to restart operations next month.

This comes after several State Government conditions were satisfied for production to recommence.

Last year Orion Mining, a subsidiary of ASX-listed TerraCom, secured a deal with the Blair Athol Coal Joint Venture to buy the Bowen Basin coking coal operation for a $1.

The acquisition included the mining lease, related licenses, land, site infrastructure, active contracts and all mining plant and equipment.

The State Government confirmed last week the Blair Athol mining lease would be transferred to Orion, in a move expected boost the region's employment.

"We plan to recommence mining in June with more than 600 direct and indirect jobs expected to be generated in the local and regional communities,” Orion chairman Jim Soorley said.

"Over the next seven years we plan to export $1.2 billion in product, assuming current prices, delivering enormous value for TerraCom shareholders.”

TerraCom plans to commence a $80 million environmental rehabilitation assurity which will cover 50 hectares at the Clermont site.

The move follows the release of 270kms of Central Queensland land for mining exploration.

Minister for State Development and Minister for Natural Resources and Mines Dr Anthony Lynham last week announced tenders for four blocks in the Bowen Basin - the first release of Queensland coal country in four years.